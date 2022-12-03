Photo: Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.03.2022

The hip hop community witnessed the end of a radio era on Friday (Dec. 2) as Angela Yee signed off on “The Breakfast Club” for the last time this week. Yee’s departure comes almost four months after she announced plans to launch her own show, “Way Up with Angela Yee.”

The trio’s syndicated radio show was first established in December 2010. During her final week, the Drink Fresh Juice co-founder was showered with messages and gifts from past guests. Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy even took a lighthearted approach to their final days together by donning purple wigs.

However, on Friday, both men shared sentimental farewell messages for Yee. “Job well done,” Charlamagne began. “They can never take away, you know, what we built. You know, we’ve all made history together as a radio show. We’re in the Radio Hall of Fame. We are linked together forever.”

DJ Envy added: “I’m going to miss my sister. I’m not going to miss you taking stabs at me, [but] I’m going to miss my sister.” In the show’s last moments, “Drink Champs” co-host N.O.R.E. also called in to send Yee off and reminisce about some other fond memories with the “Breakfast Club” crew. “You been my sister throughout this whole thing. I love you, and continue to have success — all three of y’all,” N.O.R.E. said.

In a final behind-the-scenes clip, the “Angela Yee’s Lip Service” podcast host spoke to the morning show team as they toasted to her new endeavor. “We’ve had quite a run, so I just want to thank everyone that was up here with us,” she began. “Thank everybody for just being here with us and rocking with us for so long. We’re in the Radio Hall of Fame; that is a huge deal, and we don’t take that for granted.”

The radio personality’s new show will air on iHeartRadio, but an official launch date has yet to be announced. “The Breakfast Club” has also not announced Yee’s replacement. See some of the reactions to her departure below.

