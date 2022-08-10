As previously reported on REVOLT, Wednesday morning (August 10), Angela Yee announced on “The Breakfast Club” that she is officially departing from the popular Power 105.1 show after 12 years, while revealing she’ll be hosting her very own nationally syndicated daily show “Way Up with Angela Yee” on iHeartRadio.

“The Breakfast Club” will continue with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, although it’s unclear who will replace Yee. She will continue in her role as co-host of “The Breakfast Club” until her show launches, which she said will be “in the fall sometime.”

“This is really exciting,” Yee said on the show. “This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss…and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast ‘Lip Service’ and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation…They approached me at iHeart … and told me that they are gonna give me my very own show.”

Speaking with TMZ outside the iHeartRadio station in New York City, Yee said that she plans to stay with “The Breakfast Club” until they find her replacement and is even open to help with the search process.

“Now that it’s announced, they could start looking for somebody but I’ll still be there throughout that whole process,” Yee told TMZ. “Maybe I’ll be there helping while they audition people.”

Angela Yee hinted her departure on Tuesday night (August 9), tweeting, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over” followed by a heart-shaped hands emoji. Her tweet made “The Breakfast Club” a trending topic on Twitter, as fans shared their favorite moments from the show’s 12-year history.