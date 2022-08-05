Rapper LightSkinKeisha and entrepreneur Sir Julien announced that their “Chile Unfiltered” podcast will air exclusively on YouTube and all podcast streaming platforms starting early August.

“After years of using the slang ‘chile’ to express ourselves in conversation, I came up with the concept of us starting a digital segment that shows the world a closer look at our personality, friendship, and a closer look into our lives,” Sir Julien told REVOLT.

So far, the duo has filmed a full season composed of 12 episodes. Season one of the podcast features Dess Dior, Alexis Skyy, Erica Banks, Tay Money, Pretty Vee, Stacia Mac, and many more as special guests.

“Chile Unfiltered” is sponsored by Belaire. In a recent Instagram post, Sir Julien thanks Sara Gilbert and Brett Berish of the champagne company for giving the best friends the opportunity. “So happy to announce that my BFF + I have a crazy, fun podcast coming soon sponsored by our favorite liquor in the world @officialbelaire!” the caption read.

“It’s been such a long time coming, but @ChileUnfiltered is finally here! We’re beyond excited to talk love life, drama, sex, business and oh so much more with our friends and some of your faves! The biggest s/o to @sarashowoff + @brettberishceo for giving us this incredible opportunity. It’s been such an amazing ride and I’m so grateful to be able to do it alongside my bestie,” he added.

You can watch an exclusive five-minute snippet of episode one below. You can see the best friends dishing out on a recent disagreement they had about their “Finsta” accounts.

Sir Julien is the founder of Viral Management Group, a full-service branding, public relations, marketing, and brand management firm based out in Los Angeles and Atlanta. LightSkinKeisha is known for her role in “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” In June, she released her latest single “Gimme Head” and also recently announced her “Big Banks Biesha Tour” to kick off on Sept. 16.