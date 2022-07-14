Last month, Yung Miami teamed up with REVOLT to release the inaugural episode of her new podcast “Caresha Please.” After breaking viewership records on YouTube and garnering more than one billion online impressions — alongside debut guest Sean “Diddy” Combs — she’s back with all the smoke. The City Girls star will welcome none other than Kevin Gates for her second “Caresha Please” episode, airing today (July 14).

Just yesterday (July 13), Yung Miami hit Instagram with a quick preview of the highly anticipated conversation. “Are you ready for the smoke??? @iamkevingates,” she asked her hip hop peer, who has become infamous for his extremely sexual hot takes. Accordingly, it should come as no surprise that his “Caresha Please” episode is particularly erotic.

In fact, the “Big Gangsta” rapper left Yung Miami speechless, which is no easy feat. In the preview, he admits he doesn’t “want no smoke” but adds, “I ain’t turning none down.” Yung Miami goes on to ask Gates, “Did you really fuck your cousin?” He also speaks on the length of his tongue and just a few of the kinks he enjoys in the bedroom. The clip has since gone viral on social media. If you missed it, check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

Episode two of the “Caresha Please” podcast featuring Kevin Gates will air this afternoon at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. You can tune in via REVOLT’s official YouTube channel here, by downloading the REVOLT app here, or on our website here.

Also, if you missed the viral sneak peek featuring Diddy last month, be sure to watch that here. The two stars discussed their relationship, the losses they’ve experienced over the years, what they have in store for the future, and so much more.