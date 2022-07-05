Last month, Kevin Gates blessed the masses with his third studio LP Khaza, which contained 13 songs and a single feature from Juicy J. The project debuted within the top ten of the Billboard 200 thanks to 40,000 first-week units sold.

Not long after Khaza made landfall, Gates took to Instagram to open up about the album (while also sharing the benefits of taking a bath). It was during this social media post when he announced that Khaza would soon be receiving an update:

“I know it’s random but I love all of you #KhazaDeluxe coming soon I’m a try [to] put a lil 20 piece on there #Khaza.”

To get fans ready, Gates decided to release a new single titled “I Don’t Hit It With The Fork,” a Struis and 58 Gang-produced offering that’s full of lyrics about women, drugs, and more:

“Takin’ my lick, I don’t know how to talk, nothing like them, I don’t know what you saw, hmm, I don’t hit it with the fork, excuse me, I’m lit, I’m collectin’ my thoughts, I’m pressure, and please don’t expect me to call, shawty bend over, she makin’ it arch, I’m deep in her stomach, I’m makin’ it fart, supplyin’ that lumber, she told me she love me, I go get the money, I don’t get involved, sluttie, she thuggin’ with me and my dawgs, she loyal, so she ’bout to get it, on God, Pop Smoke with it, real dope dealer, know that if I give a call, then it’s war…”

“I Don’t Hit It With The Fork” is accompanied by a matching video courtesy of Spiffy Shot It. The 2-minute clip keeps things simple and to the point with footage of Gates in the midst of a studio session. Press play on Gates‘ latest visual below.