At the top of the year, Kevin Gates kicked it off with a bang by releasing his “President” single and now he returns this week with the freshly dropped “Big Lyfe.” Expected to appear on his forthcoming project Khaza, the brand new offering sees Kevin Gates spit some bars about appreciating the journey you’re on and life you’re living:

Are you in search of the big life (The big life) mesmerized by the big lights in the sky/ Took a turn down the wrong road (Turn down thе wrong road) it’s funny that you don’t sleep right, home alone/ Could you be seekin’ incеptus? (Could you be seekin’ inceptus?)/ In desperate need of protection from the night

Could you be feelin’ neglected? (Could you be feelin’ neglected?) indulgin’ in a few guilty pleasure (What’s that? I don’t know)/ Ooh-woah (You better know)

“Big Lyfe” follows a run of well-received freestyles that Kevin Gates did over instrumentals for Young Dolph’s “Talking To My Scale,” Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke?,” Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood,” SPOTEMGOTTEM’s “BeatBox,” and Fivio Foreign’s “Trust” — he also liberated equally dope loose cuts like “Dear God” and “Move.”

Prior to that, Gates released his latest body of work Only the Generals, Pt. II, the sequel to 2019’s Only the Generals Gon Understand. His last official LP — the 17-track I’m Him, his second — made landfall back in 2019. That Gold-certified album both landed Gates within the top five of the Billboard 200 and his fourth top ten entry overall thanks to 72,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Presumably, he is still putting his final touches right now on the long-awaited Khaza and (maybe) another installment of his Luca Brasi series.

Be sure to press play on Kevin Gate’s brand new “Big Lyfe” song down below.