By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2022

Next month, Kevin Gates will finally deliver his long-awaited album Khaza, which is set to contain 19 songs — one of which will be the Juicy J-assisted runaway hit “Thinking With My Dick.” A couple of days ago, he added to that with another single titled “Bad For Me,” a Chrishan, P Crisco, and DJ Chose-produced cut that sees him speaking on a woman that’s probably going to get him into trouble:

My plug daughter, guess we fell in love when we first met, told me they gon’ kill me if I ever make her upset, love being choked on her throat, havin’ rough sex, suck her toes, kiss her body, she ain’t had enough yet, hair long she exotic, we ain’t breakin’ up, if I ever disappoint her, I know how to make it up, graduated from the block, kitchen hard sales, dangerously in love, and I’m plugged with the Cartel, no one loves you like I will…”

It’s been three years since Kevin Gates released his sophomore LP I’m Him, a featureless project that landed the Baton Rouge star a top five entry on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 72,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. I’m Him has also since crossed the Gold-certified mark, adding to Gates many career achievements. Since then, Gates liberated one EP — last year’s Only the Generals, Pt. II — and a string of well-received loose cuts, including “Dreka,” “Always Be Gangsta Freestyle,” “Still Hold Up,” “Grandmotha Grave,” “Weeks,” “Wonderland,” and “Trust.” He’s also continued to raise his profile through a wealth of contributions on songs by the likes of Gucci Mane, Rod Wave, French Montana, MO3, Internet Money, Fredo Bang, EST Gee, Renni Rucci, and YNW Melly.

Press play on Kevin Gates‘ “Bad For Me.” Khaza officially arrives June 17.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kevin Gates returns with new "Big Lyfe" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2022

Kevin Gates is the "President" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.12.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Kevin Gates
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kevin Gates returns with new "Big Lyfe" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2022

Kevin Gates is the "President" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.12.2022
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi’s “Strength of a Woman” festival recap (Part five)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.12.2022
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi’s “Strength of a Woman” festival recap (Part three)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.11.2022
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi’s “Strength of a Woman” festival recap (Part four)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.11.2022
View More