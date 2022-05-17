Next month, Kevin Gates will finally deliver his long-awaited album Khaza, which is set to contain 19 songs — one of which will be the Juicy J-assisted runaway hit “Thinking With My Dick.” A couple of days ago, he added to that with another single titled “Bad For Me,” a Chrishan, P Crisco, and DJ Chose-produced cut that sees him speaking on a woman that’s probably going to get him into trouble:

“My plug daughter, guess we fell in love when we first met, told me they gon’ kill me if I ever make her upset, love being choked on her throat, havin’ rough sex, suck her toes, kiss her body, she ain’t had enough yet, hair long she exotic, we ain’t breakin’ up, if I ever disappoint her, I know how to make it up, graduated from the block, kitchen hard sales, dangerously in love, and I’m plugged with the Cartel, no one loves you like I will…”

It’s been three years since Kevin Gates released his sophomore LP I’m Him, a featureless project that landed the Baton Rouge star a top five entry on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 72,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. I’m Him has also since crossed the Gold-certified mark, adding to Gates many career achievements. Since then, Gates liberated one EP — last year’s Only the Generals, Pt. II — and a string of well-received loose cuts, including “Dreka,” “Always Be Gangsta Freestyle,” “Still Hold Up,” “Grandmotha Grave,” “Weeks,” “Wonderland,” and “Trust.” He’s also continued to raise his profile through a wealth of contributions on songs by the likes of Gucci Mane, Rod Wave, French Montana, MO3, Internet Money, Fredo Bang, EST Gee, Renni Rucci, and YNW Melly.

Press play on Kevin Gates‘ “Bad For Me.” Khaza officially arrives June 17.