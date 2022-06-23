Last week, Kevin Gates released his long-awaited third studio LP Khaza, which contains 19 songs and a single feature from Juicy J on the closer “Thinking With My Dick,” a 2013 release that’s found new popularity on TikTok. Today (June 23), the Baton Rouge star drops off a new visual from Khaza for the Chrishan, P Crisco, and DJ Chose-produced “Bad For Me,” a melodic cut that sees him entering into dangerous territory from a relationship perspective:

“My [plug’s] daughter, guess we fell in love when we first met, told me they gon’ kill me if I ever make her upset, love being choked, on her throat, havin’ rough sex, suck her toes, kiss her body, she ain’t had enough yet, hair long she exotic, we ain’t breakin’ up, if I ever disappoint her, I know how to make it up, graduated from the block, kitchen hard sales, dangerously in love, and I’m plugged with the Cartel…”

Directed by Echobend, the accompanying clip mainly shows Gates in a bedroom with a beautiful woman. Elsewhere, the well-dappered Gates delivers his rhymes from a nightclub and takes a ride through the streets with his love interest.

Khaza follows last year’s Only the Generals, Pt. II, the sequel to the 2019 EP Only the Generals Gon Understand. 2019 also saw the release of Gates‘ sophomore album I’m Him, a 17-track body of work that peaked within the top five of the Billboard 200 thanks to 72,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. I’m Him has also since earned Gates a Gold certification. According to HitsDailyDouble, Kevin Gates’ Khaza is expected to move 40,000 first-week units, of which 5000 of those units are expected to be pure sales. If accurate, this should land Gates somewhere within the top 10 of the aforementioned chart. Press play on “Bad For Me” — and, if you missed it, Khaza — below.