On Monday (Sept. 25), Drake appeared to rehash tensions between him and Charlamagne Tha God after recent comments that “The Breakfast Club” host made about the SZA-assisted single “Slime You Out.”

“Drake put out a song last Friday [Sept. 15] and… nobody cared. The Drake and SZA record,” Charlamagne said on an episode of his “Brilliant Idiots” podcast. “It came out last Friday, and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday. ‘Cause I saw people posting about how he said something about, ‘Whipped and chained you like a slave.'”

In response, Drizzy took to his Instagram Stories to call the media veteran an “off-brand Morris Chestnut” with an odd fascination. “Are you okay, Lenard? You’re kinda weirding me out, G. Like you’re really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type s**t,” he wrote. “Whatever you gotta do to let it out. I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you, ya f**king goof.”