Drake showed his appreciation for Sexyy Red by icing her out with a diamond Cartier watch.

On Monday (Sept. 25) the “SkeeYee” hitmaker took to Instagram to share the timepiece with her followers while labeling Drake’s move as “big boss s**t.” She wrote, “Thank you, Drakeeeeeeee. Ice me df out [then], big boss [s**t]. I appreciate [that], big dawg” under a slide of photos and videos of the gift.

Drake’s gratitude came after he invited Sexyy to join him and 21 Savage on the “It’s All A Blur Tour.” As previously reported by REVOLT, back in August, the St. Louis native made the announcement on all of her social media platforms. “We outsideee. Thank you, Drake!” she wrote alongside a promo video. The pair first linked up at one of the tour stops in Brooklyn back in July with the Canadian rapper posting a photo of himself planting a kiss on Sexyy’s cheek afterwards. “Just met my rightful wife, Sexyy Red,” the “Rich Flex” hitmaker captioned one photo. “If my girl see y’all backstage being thirsty, it’s gonna get smokey,” he added in a follow-up post.

During Rolling Loud Miami, Sexyy teased a collaboration with Drake. “We got a song coming out,” she said, while speaking on their relationship. “I did some lil’ s**t on his song. He sent me a beat and I had rapped for him or whatever. He was f**kin’ with it, so we gon’ see if he drop that b. I don’t know. He just f**k with me. I don’t know what he gon’ do. He gon’ pop out with some crazy s**t, I know that.” See a related post below.