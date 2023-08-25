Sexyy Red is quickly becoming one of the hardest-working artists in hip hop. After sharing stages with the likes of Drake and Moneybagg Yo in 2023 alone, the St. Louis talent announced on Thursday (Aug. 24) that she’ll soon be on a headlining run of her own. Dubbed the “Hood Hottest Princess Tour,” the excursion kicks off in October and will see her touching down in several U.S. dates through the Thanksgiving holiday. Special guests can also be expected throughout.
Back in June, Sexyy Red unveiled her sophomore release, Hood Hottest Princess, which contained 11 songs and additional features from Nicki Minaj, Sukihana, Juicy J, ATL Jacob, and Tay Keith, the last of whom produced the breakout single “Pound Town.” Since then, she’s appeared on notable cuts like Finesse2Tymes “Shiesty,” DaBaby’s “SHAKE SUMN (REMIX),” Lancey Foux’s “MMM HMM,” MCVERTT’s “Face Down,” That Chick Angel’s “One Margarita (Remix),” and YN Jay’s “Perc & Sex (Remix).” Earlier this month, Red and Sukihana reconnected for viral drop “Hood Rats.”
Check out the full schedule for Sexyy Red‘s upcoming tour below.
“Hood Hottest Princess Tour” dates:
Oct. 16: Boston, MA — The Paradise Rock Club
Oct. 18: New York, NY — Irving Plaza
Oct. 19: Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage
Oct. 21: Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 24: Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall
Oct. 26: Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s
Oct. 30: St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
Oct. 31: Chicago, IL — House of Blues
Nov. 1: Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater
Nov. 4: Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl
Nov. 5: Birmingham, AL — Iron City
Nov. 9: Orlando, FL — The Beacham
Nov. 10: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Revolution
Nov. 14: Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 15: Charlotte, NC — The Underground
Nov. 20: Houston, TX — House of Blues
Nov. 21: Dallas, TX — Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Nov. 24: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
Nov. 25: Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
Nov. 29: San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Nicki Minaj announces "Last Time I Saw You" single
Arrest made in stabbing incident involving Blueface
Check out Lil Tjay's latest visual for "Nobody"
T.I. names his Mount Rushmore of Trap music
Trending
Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.
Celebrating hip hop's 50th birthday and the sneakers that changed the culture | 'Rate 'Em'
“Rate ‘Em” returns just in time to celebrate hip hop’s 50th birthday! In this all-new episode kicking off season three, host Ashley Hall hits the streets to talk sneakers redefining hip hop, which kicks fans consider cultural staples and more. Watch the full installment here! Sponsored by Sprite.
How Alrick "Butta" Augustine is using his love for running to uplift the Black community | 'Grit & Grace'
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Usher is giving Black and brown kids tools they need to succeed -- and helping mothers out
Music legend Usher is taking a break from his Las Vegas residency, which he surprisingly revealed will return November 2023 — as well going viral with Keke Palmer for his new “Boyfriend” music video — to head to Atlanta, Georgia for the Disruptivator Summit.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!