Sexyy Red is quickly becoming one of the hardest-working artists in hip hop. After sharing stages with the likes of Drake and Moneybagg Yo in 2023 alone, the St. Louis talent announced on Thursday (Aug. 24) that she’ll soon be on a headlining run of her own. Dubbed the “Hood Hottest Princess Tour,” the excursion kicks off in October and will see her touching down in several U.S. dates through the Thanksgiving holiday. Special guests can also be expected throughout.

Back in June, Sexyy Red unveiled her sophomore release, Hood Hottest Princess, which contained 11 songs and additional features from Nicki Minaj, Sukihana, Juicy J, ATL Jacob, and Tay Keith, the last of whom produced the breakout single “Pound Town.” Since then, she’s appeared on notable cuts like Finesse2Tymes “Shiesty,” DaBaby’s “SHAKE SUMN (REMIX),” Lancey Foux’s “MMM HMM,” MCVERTT’s “Face Down,” That Chick Angel’s “One Margarita (Remix),” and YN Jay’s “Perc & Sex (Remix).” Earlier this month, Red and Sukihana reconnected for viral drop “Hood Rats.”