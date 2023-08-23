Earlier this month, Usher dropped off a new single titled “Good Good,” a Mel & Mus-produced offering that features Summer Walker and 21 Savage. The track sees the legendary singer showing love to a certain someone following their failed relationship.

“I hate that we didn’t make it to forever, probably ain’t gettin’ back together, but that don’t mean that I can’t wish you better, we ain’t good good, but we still good, I realize that I can’t be your lover, let’s just keep it honest with each other, I’ll be happy for you when you find another, we ain’t good good, but we still good…”

Today (Aug. 23), fans are able to check out the official video for “Good Good,” which brings viewers to the collaborators’ city of Atlanta. In between shots of energetic dance moves from the “My Way” talent, multiple versions of Usher and Summer Walker can be spotted performing in a bedroom. 21 Savage delivers his rhymes from a restaurant later in the clip.

As REVOLT previously reported, Usher revealed that his forthcoming album will be an ode to men. “I think that if we go back to the base of where it all comes from, we’re trying to be the best versions of what we didn’t understand,” he explained in an interview with VIBE. “There’s a truth in it because I think women will listen to it and be like, ‘I feel that way, too.’”

He continued, “I’m trying to make it clear that you’ve got to go through these things, and there’s nothing that we can do about it… Even if we’re happy, we’re battling the same issues, whether you choose to share it or not. We cope and deal with the same emotional stuff, we just don’t necessarily always have an outlet.”

Press play on Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage’s “Good Good” video below.