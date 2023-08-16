As previously reported by REVOLT, Usher spoke on the aforementioned debacle in an interview with PEOPLE. “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” he explained. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

He continued, “Every night, I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.” As for Jackson, an apparent source told PEOPLE that the father of Palmer‘s child has since “moved on” and is focused on acting and co-parenting.