Over the past year, Usher has been making headlines with his most recent Las Vegas residency, which took a pause in July and will return to the Park MGM in October. During one of the final dates of his latest run, the R&B legend had a moment with Keke Palmer — one that’s generated controversy due to a certain outfit and a reaction from Darius Jackson, the father of Palmer’s child. In response, the 29-year-old actress made it clear that she’s going to live her life as she sees fit.

Today (Aug. 15), it’s been revealed that a new song was created out of the aforementioned hoopla. Taking to YouTube and social media, Palmer unveiled a teaser for “Boyfriend,” a collaboration with Usher that’s set to be released on Wednesday (Aug. 16). In the clip, both artists appear to be preparing for a meetup from their respective rooms. “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me,” the “My Way” star croons as he walks down a dimly lit hallway.

Earlier this month, Usher spoke about the successful residency and gave his take on Palmer and what took place when she attended. “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” he explained to PEOPLE. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

He continued, “Every night, I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

Check out the trailer for “Boyfriend” below. Fans can pre-order the single here.