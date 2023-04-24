Photo: Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Usher continues to put on a show in Las Vegas, Nevada drawing in thousands of fans ready to pay big bucks to hear him sing.

Since beginning his residency in Sin City, the Texas-born R&B star has honored celebrity guests like Queen Latifah and brought out fellow artists to perform on stage, such as Yung Miami. Yesterday (April 23), Usher came through with another surprise guest — Teyana Taylor.

The talented actress and singer hit the stage serving Catwoman vibes as Usher sang his 2004 single “Bad Girl” off the Confessions album. But having lots of eyes on her wasn’t new territory for Taylor. Like Usher, the 32-year-old Harlem native is a performer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Usher (@usher)

And also like him, Taylor has been in the music industry since she was a teen. However, in 2020, she announced she was retiring from music. She cited part of the reason as being snubbed by the 2021 Grammy nominations. Then last year, Taylor amended her retirement for one night to perform at a Big Femme Energy event. After sharing the stage with Usher, both took to social media to share a few words about it. Usher uploaded a short video of the performance and captioned his post, “The baddest girl. Teyana Taylor.”

And Taylor not only thanked the Grammy Award winner for having her but also for his contributions to the culture. “To be able to grace the stage with not only someone I consider family but one of the goats was definitely one for the books!!!!” she captioned her Instagram post. “Thank you, Usher, for having me!!! Thank you for believing in me from day one! Here’s all of your flowers! Thank you for being an inspiration to all of us performers, and thank you for all that you have contributed to the culture.”

She added, “[You’re] truly one of the greatest performers of all time!!! I’m so happy you get [to] smell ya’ roses while you are still here!!!! We love you!”

