Usher has years of hits that stick like grits, so it only makes sense that the superstar has his sights set on performing a full set during the Super Bowl halftime show.

The crooner does not have to do a lot of flexing of his über successful discography that boasts chart-toppers such as “Yeah!” “U Remind Me,” “Burn,” “Love In This Club,” “My Way,” and, well, the list literally goes on and on. With more than two decades in the industry, the “King of R&B” is not limited to one genre. He has also secured crossover victories with EDM-pop records like “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” and “OMG.” The Atlanta native performed the latter hit with Will.i.am in 2011 at Super Bowl XLV.

“I’d be a fool to say no,” Usher told “Access Hollywood” reporter Scott Evans on Thursday (April 20) when asked about the prospects of him helming the stage that draws in millions of viewers each year. “Well, I mean, you know, if things line up the way that we would all hope, you know, one day, that moment will happen.” And the eight-time Grammy Award winner does not have to take the humble route when addressing why he is confident he has more than what it takes to dominate halftime.

“I think I have a catalog that obviously speaks for itself. So to be able to celebrate on that day, it’s obviously about football, but everybody really anticipates the performance,” added Usher. “You know, seeing Michael Jackson perform, seeing recently Snoop and Dre and all of them perform. Seeing so many incredible performances like Prince, it has always been kind of a bucket list, right?” Like Usher’s legion of loyal followers, Evans was more than happy to help manifest what would for sure be a bar-raising show. “We are doing the Super Bowl, baby … It’s the power of manifestation,” said the TV personality. With a chuckle, Usher quipped, “We’re doing the Super Bowl when it’s done.” Last year, Rihanna broke records with her jaw-dropping mini-concert of smash records, pulling in more than 118 million viewers.

For now, the showstopper is still pulling in groves of fans to Las Vegas for his “My Way” residency show. And, according to the man himself, a new album is on the way, although he is staying tight-lipped on exactly when fans can expect the new body of work to drop.

Usher’s full interview with “Access Hollywood” can be viewed below.