Photo: Kevin Mazur/Child / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Usher sent Dreamville Festival attendees into pandemonium last night (April 1) when he pulled off an epic April Fools’ prank. The singer headlined Day One of the two-day event that is taking place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

His 21-song set list included his massive hits like “U Don’t Have To Call,” “Love in This Club,” “Lovers And Friends,” “Yeah,” “Burn,” “Nice and Slow,” and his newest single, “Glu.” He even added some of his notable features, which included “I Need a Girl” with Sean “Diddy” Combs, “Party” with Chris Brown, “Matrimony” with Wale, and “Good Love” with the City Girls, who also hit the stage on Day One of the festival. Other acts who performed ahead of the Confessions icon included Ari Lennox, Sean Paul, SiR, Key Glock, and others.

While his performance was already electrifying, he took things up a notch when he paused his set to speak directly to his fans. “You know, I don’t know if you guys listened to some of the interviews I did before we decided to do this show, but as promised, I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” he said while building anticipation. “You guys wanna know what that surprise is? Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé.”

The crowd erupted into applause, and roars of excitement were heard as Usher directed his attention to the wings of the stage. As he stepped out of the spotlight, his left hand, which had been gesturing toward his special guest’s entrance, slowly folded when no one appeared on stage. Fans’ applause audibly turned into confusion as Usher continued to toil in his antics by running to the side of the stage as if he were talking to someone.

When he returned to the mic, he pointed at the crowd and said, “April Fools,” before laughing at the prank. Tonight (April 2), J. Cole will share headlining duties with Drake. Other artists who are slated to perform are Burna Boy, Summer Walker, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, Bas, J.I.D., Ayra Starr, Baby Tate, Cozz, Jordan Ward, and Reuben Vincent.

Peep a few of the fans’ reactions to Usher’s prank below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey is happy her sexy content keeps her haters talking

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Ray J wants his "get back" in a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Pleasure P

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Jhené Aiko releases serene new "calm & patient" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey and The-Dream exchange flowers on Twitter as 'In Pieces' drops worldwide

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Khalid returns with new “Softest Touch” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Daniel Caesar drops off his latest single "Valentina"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chloe Bailey's debut album 'In Pieces' has finally arrived

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Rod Wave is trying to "Fight The Feeling" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Chlöe Bailey has another gift coming for fans — the “Cheatback” music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Popcaan unveils new single "Bend It Over"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
Pop
R&B
Usher
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey is happy her sexy content keeps her haters talking

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Ray J wants his "get back" in a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Pleasure P

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Jhené Aiko releases serene new "calm & patient" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey and The-Dream exchange flowers on Twitter as 'In Pieces' drops worldwide

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Khalid returns with new “Softest Touch” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Daniel Caesar drops off his latest single "Valentina"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chloe Bailey's debut album 'In Pieces' has finally arrived

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Rod Wave is trying to "Fight The Feeling" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Chlöe Bailey has another gift coming for fans — the “Cheatback” music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Popcaan unveils new single "Bend It Over"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More