Photo: Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Dreamville Festival is officially returning this spring, and the lineup is surely one that nobody would want to miss. Today (Feb. 28), J. Cole dropped the bomb that Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will be co-headlining the event. Usher and his timeless hits will hit the main stage Saturday (April 1), Burna Boy will follow on Sunday (April 2), and the fest will close out with a rare performance from J. Cole as he taps Drake to help him with the grand finale set.

The two-day event will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tickets along with special VIP upgrades are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com. Other acts on the bill include Summer Walker, Lil Durk, City Girls, Wacka Flocka Flame, Key Glock, Jessie Reyez, GloRilla, and the entire Dreamville Records roster of Ari Lennox, JID, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

As previously reported by REVOLT, last year’s fest was a huge success. The event boosted Raleigh’s economy by over $6 million and welcomed over 80,000 total attendees from across the globe. The 2022 festival was a comeback following a three-year hiatus that was caused by weather complications, COVID-19 pandemic, and more. WizKid, Kehlani, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Baby, Wale, and T-Pain were among the top-tier names that hit the stage.

In related news, the Dreamville team most recently had their hands full with executive producing the official soundtrack to Creed III alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. So far, they have unleashed “Ma Boy” by JID and Lute and “Blood, Sweat and Tears” by Bas, Kel-P, and Black Sherif. The entire crew also linked up with DJ Drama back in March 2022 for D-Day: A Gangasta Grillz Mixtape.

Be sure to check out the official Dreamville Festival lineup announcement below.

 

 

