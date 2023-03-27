Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

This is for the girls that love to see women empowering other women.

Last night (March 26), City Girls member JT gave a shoutout to Ciara after she listened to the R&B singer’s latest track, “Da Girls,” which was released last week. The song is a fun, upbeat anthem that uplifts and motivates women, especially those who are independent. Something that JT says women need.

“I can’t lie; I love Ciara’s song ‘Da Girls.’ We need that type of music. Pretty, positive, motivational music for women,” JT admitted on Twitter. Ciara hopped on the platform to respond to the lyricist as she shared her intentions for the R&B single. “Thank you, mama!” Ciara started. “My mission is to speak life into all the queens around the world.”

The love and admiration shown between music vet Ciara and JT is a bright sight compared to when “Da Girls” first dropped. The Atlanta native found herself defending her recent single after several listeners took issue with the song because Ciara is married.

On March 24, Ciara went on social media to respond to the backlash. She posted a picture of herself in blue with a caption above that read, “Me watching y’all miss the point.” Along with the image, the 37-year-old artist tweeted, “A woman’s independence is not dependent on their relationship. Keep rocking your crown, queens.”

That same day, Ciara also shared that “Da Girls” was No. 3 on the R&B iTunes chart, and its accompanying music video ranked as the No. 1 R&B video.

The “And I” songstress continued to show her new anthem some love the next day as she posted a TikTok video of herself and four other women dancing to “Da Girls” with a quick message. “The girls that get it, get it,” Ciara tweeted.

Ray Vaughn recruits London Monét for "Plot Twist"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Energy-wise, Halle Bailey says the new generation of actors are just cool as hell

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Phabo sings about accountability in new "Scorpio Moon" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Tyler, The Creator returns with new visual for "DOGTOOTH"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

EST Gee heats things up in new "KADAS SONG" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

RV and Headie One reunite for "Guilty" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

IDK and Rich The Kid join forces for new "850" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black join Internet Money for "I Remember"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Flo Milli reveals new 'You Still Here, Ho ? (Extended)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

TDE's CEO raises hopes for a new Black Hippy release: "They owe y'all an album or EP"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Jermaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White anchor's use of Snoop Dogg's "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" has social media rolling

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023
