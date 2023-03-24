Ciara has a message for the ladies, and the ladies only. Today (March 24), the Beauty Marks Entertainment creator makes her return with an empowering new single, “Da Girls.” The track arrives with a music video directed by Sara LaCombe, where she spends the day letting loose in a luxurious mansion with her posse. On the track, she encourages women to know their worth and never settle:

“This for the girls, this for all the girls around the world/ Get that money sis, keep them on the tip, they be trying to press you, but you ain’t pressed on it/ I’m way too fine to be inside, I’m outside having my own s**t, booking my own trips, don’t ever let him disrespect you and call you out your name/ You’ll have these boys obsessed, they can’t stop mentioning your name, I’m bad, I’m gorgeous, I’m very important”

Ciara’s last body of work was 2019’s Beauty Marks, an 11-song project that saw features from Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland. Beauty Marks also included major tracks like “Level Up” and “Freak Me.” Since then, she has stayed connected with fans by dropping singles like “JUMP” and “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker.

In a recent interview, the “Body Party” singer opened up about how much her mindset about self-love has changed throughout the years. “I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” she said. “I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.”

Be sure to press play on Ciara’s brand new “Da Girls” music video down below.