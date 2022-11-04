Last month, Ciara made her grand return with “Better Thangs,” an energetic single featuring Summer Walker. She swiftly followed up with its accompanying music video, which saw them partnering with up-and-coming director Mia Barnes. Today (Nov. 4), the veteran singer gives her hit record a fresh paint job as she taps in with GloRilla for the official remix. On the new offering, she adds her signature twist:

“Ain’t goin’, goin’, bet, bet, I’m growin’, yeah, gettin’ fat/ Soakin’ up the game that OG’s splash, they took me as a joke, now look who laugh? (Haha, who?)/ Get a load of that, never underestimated, thought you that, what up?/ Told you I was easy, shouldn’t told you that, and anything I do is off the streets, and everybody who thought it was a game, play it now/ I don’t ever hear them no more, what they got to say now, Suzie get whatever that she want ’cause she stayed down”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Goodies” singer hinted at the remix earlier this week when she used Glo’s lyrics as a caption on Twitter. “Everyday the sun won’t shine… but that’s why I love tomorrow,” she wrote.

Ciara’s last body of work was 2019’s Beauty Marks, an 11-song project that saw features from Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland. Beauty Marks also included major tracks like “Level Up” and “Freak Me.” In terms of what GloRilla has been up to, the Memphis-bred emcee rose to popularity within the last year thanks to her smash hit “F.N.F.” She kept her momentum going since then with well-received follow-up singles like “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B, “Blessed,” and contributions to CMG The Label’s Gangsta Art album.

Be sure to press play on Ciara’s “Better Thangs (Remix)” featuring GloRilla and Summer Walker down below.