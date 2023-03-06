Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance inspired the masses — so much that age was no factor. As previously reported by REVOLT, one group of elderly women at Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green in Kentucky recently went viral for recreating the moment on TikTok. And as a “thank you,” JAY-Z sent the facility a token of his appreciation.

“JAY-Z sent us 100 red roses,” Paige Oakes, the director of community relations, told Insider in an article published yesterday (March 5). In the viral TikTok, a group of nursing home residents dressed up to mimic Rihanna’s Feb. 12 show. At the tender age of 87 years old, Dora Martin dressed up as the “Lift Me Up” songstress and gave her best impression of how an icon moves. “It makes you [feel] younger to know that you can keep up with them,” Martin shared with the outlet. “We love TikTok here at Roc Nation,” a card attached to the floral arrangement read. It was signed by none other than Jigga himself. Photos were posted on the company’s Facebook page.

As many may know, the mogul is credited with discovering and signing RihRih and boosting her career to international superstar status. He has also partnered with the NFL for multiple social justice initiatives. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” JAY-Z said in a statement after it was announced she’d be taking the stage.

While the grannies may have shut the internet down with their Super Bowl halftime rendition, Oakes and Maitlin Nuckols, Arcadia’s director of life engagement, mentioned they did have to show a few of the residents how to use the social networking app. “Some of them knew what it was. Some of them, we had to kind of tell them what it was. But overall, it was a great response. They love to do anything fun and engaging,” Nuckols noted. And how long did it take them to recreate the performance? “You would be surprised. It was actually our first take. And that is no joke,” Nuckols said.

See the viral performance below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rot Ken doesn't hold back in new "Bleed About It" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Lionel Richie announces "Sing A Song All Night Long Tour" with Earth, Wind & Fire

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

V9 marks official return with "No Hook"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Pacman Da Gunman drops off new "4th and Long" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Coi Leray joins Big Boss Vette for "Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg announce "High School Reunion Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

D Double E recruits Jme, Novelist, and more for "Mobb Mentality" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

CÎROC announced as official vodka of hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.06.2023

Chlöe Bailey shares trailer for Peacock Original 'Praise This'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Boosie on why he prefers podcasts over club gigs: "It's safer"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Yung Bleu joins THEY. for new "In The Mood" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

M Huncho heads to Toronto in new visual for "Conspiracy Charges"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Nick Cannon is stepping into his destiny as the next major music executive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Lil Uzi Vert thanks Rolling Loud during bounce house performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Toosii shares new acoustic rendition of “Favorite Song”

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
JAY-Z
NFL
R&B
Rap
Rihanna
Sports
Super Bowl
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rot Ken doesn't hold back in new "Bleed About It" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Lionel Richie announces "Sing A Song All Night Long Tour" with Earth, Wind & Fire

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

V9 marks official return with "No Hook"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Pacman Da Gunman drops off new "4th and Long" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Coi Leray joins Big Boss Vette for "Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg announce "High School Reunion Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

D Double E recruits Jme, Novelist, and more for "Mobb Mentality" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

CÎROC announced as official vodka of hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.06.2023

Chlöe Bailey shares trailer for Peacock Original 'Praise This'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Boosie on why he prefers podcasts over club gigs: "It's safer"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Yung Bleu joins THEY. for new "In The Mood" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

M Huncho heads to Toronto in new visual for "Conspiracy Charges"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Nick Cannon is stepping into his destiny as the next major music executive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Lil Uzi Vert thanks Rolling Loud during bounce house performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Toosii shares new acoustic rendition of “Favorite Song”

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
News

Kobe Bryant's family reaches $28.5 million settlement with LA County

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who ...
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023
News

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma has returned: "She's back"

“Coming soon,” Puma captioned a post on Instagram.
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023
View More