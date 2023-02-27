Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Weeks have passed since Rihanna hit the stage as the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer, but the buzz is still bigger than ever! A group of residents in a senior living community recently went viral for recreating the iconic show.

Several women at Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green in Kentucky have become internet celebrities after recording their own version of Rihanna’s highly publicized show. But watch out Rih Rih, these elderly ladies have racked up 3 million views since posting less than a week ago. In the clip shared on TikTok, the camera followed a group of residents lined up in all white — just as the Fenty Beauty mogul’s backup dancers were decked out in. Finally, after the ladies in white danced out of the frame, one of the women wore all red like the “Lift Me Up” songstress wore during the Feb. 12 performance.

“Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show,” the TikTok post read. A remix of her 2009 hit “Rude Boy” played as the women danced. Their rendition left social media users in awe. “I love this so much. I miss my grandma and grandpa so much. This was perfect,” one user shared. Another wrote, “Do we have to wait until we’re seniors to live there?” While we may not know the age requirements to move into that particular senior living community, we do know the 35-year-old brought in 118.7 million viewers for the performance. Even Beyoncé’s former choreographer, Frank Gatson, sang her praises, calling the routine “the best Super Bowl of anyone in [his] book.” The group of grannies weren’t the only ones who felt compelled to give things a go. The Australian cast of Hamilton found just enough downtime to dust off their tailcoats and learn the Super Bowl dance moves.

“Give the social media manager a RAISE,” one commenter urged. “This went way harder than it needed to, and I am truly obsessed,” another said of the trend. Fans have been thrilled about Rihanna’s return. After taking a few years from the music scene to focus on other business endeavors, in the last few months, she’s released new music for the Black Panther sequel, become an Oscar nominee, announced a second pregnancy and landed the cover of British Vogue. We can not wait to see what else she has up her sleeves for 2023.

Take a look at Hamilton’s TikTok below.

Brittney Griner makes surprise appearance at 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Jozzy proves R&B is alive and well on Love Records debut, 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Coco Jones eyes summertime for debut album release: "I'm working on it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Kelly Rowland says it "felt so good to be back onstage" following Pride performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Rihanna's Navy laughs at petty Super Bowl LVII halftime show complaints

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Diplo says he did not shade Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' win at the Grammys

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

George Clinton says he knew Rihanna and Cardi B would be stars

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.25.2023

India Arie's music returns to Spotify after Joe Rogan protest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

Ayesha Curry admits internal competition to keep up with fit husband Steph Curry

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

DVSN fan has Twitter in shambles after receiving tattoo from Daniel Daley

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023

James Harden reached out to Michigan State University shooting victim to offer encouragement and aid

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023
9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
