Weeks have passed since Rihanna hit the stage as the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer, but the buzz is still bigger than ever! A group of residents in a senior living community recently went viral for recreating the iconic show.

Several women at Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green in Kentucky have become internet celebrities after recording their own version of Rihanna’s highly publicized show. But watch out Rih Rih, these elderly ladies have racked up 3 million views since posting less than a week ago. In the clip shared on TikTok, the camera followed a group of residents lined up in all white — just as the Fenty Beauty mogul’s backup dancers were decked out in. Finally, after the ladies in white danced out of the frame, one of the women wore all red like the “Lift Me Up” songstress wore during the Feb. 12 performance.

“Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show,” the TikTok post read. A remix of her 2009 hit “Rude Boy” played as the women danced. Their rendition left social media users in awe. “I love this so much. I miss my grandma and grandpa so much. This was perfect,” one user shared. Another wrote, “Do we have to wait until we’re seniors to live there?” While we may not know the age requirements to move into that particular senior living community, we do know the 35-year-old brought in 118.7 million viewers for the performance. Even Beyoncé’s former choreographer, Frank Gatson, sang her praises, calling the routine “the best Super Bowl of anyone in [his] book.” The group of grannies weren’t the only ones who felt compelled to give things a go. The Australian cast of Hamilton found just enough downtime to dust off their tailcoats and learn the Super Bowl dance moves.

“Give the social media manager a RAISE,” one commenter urged. “This went way harder than it needed to, and I am truly obsessed,” another said of the trend. Fans have been thrilled about Rihanna’s return. After taking a few years from the music scene to focus on other business endeavors, in the last few months, she’s released new music for the Black Panther sequel, become an Oscar nominee, announced a second pregnancy and landed the cover of British Vogue. We can not wait to see what else she has up her sleeves for 2023.

Take a look at Hamilton’s TikTok below.