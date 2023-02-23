Photo: Ezra Shaw / Staff via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show — which drew in a whopping 118.7 million views — faced mixed reviews. From Former United States President Donald Trump to radio host Howard Stern, RihRih had the haters mad. One person stepping up to sing her praises is Beyoncé’s former choreographer, Frank Gatson.

Earlier this week, the legendary professional dancer, who has worked with the likes of J. Lo and Brandy, saw Rihanna’s birthday as the perfect time to continue to uplift the Fenty Beauty mogul. “Happy Birthday, Bad Gal RiRi. I have to say, you have done the best Super Bowl of anyone in my book. I always knew you were a true superstar the moment we met. So proud of you. Enjoy your day. I can’t wait to see where you go from here,” Gatson wrote on social media. The post contained a pic of the two of them smiling for a photo. In a separate upload, he showed a clip of the Barbados-born artist performing “Diamonds” for her finale at the Feb. 12 sporting event. He captioned it, “Brilliant.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frank Gatson (@frankgatson)

Rihanna also used that day to announce that baby number two was on the way. While rocking the crowd wearing an oversized red one-piece suit, the songstress was seen rubbing her belly several times. As the show went on, fans noticed her stomach was seemingly protruding from the chic outfit; however, she is a new mother of a 9-month-old son and it could have just been healthy baby weight. After fans set the internet ablaze with speculations, a rep for the star later confirmed the great news.

Today (Feb. 23), Oscars executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner revealed Rihanna would be performing at the award ceremony this year. The event is scheduled for March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. She’ll be performing “Lift Me Up,” a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The track is featured in the film’s 2022 sequel.

See related posts below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frank Gatson (@frankgatson)

