Yesterday (March 20), Ciara shared a major career milestone with her fans online. She is now a partner with BMW, a manufacturer of luxury vehicles. The “1, 2 Step” artist uploaded an ad video starring herself on several social media platforms. In it, she sang, “That’s just how we roll” as she danced in a room before switching to being behind the wheel of a BMW car. In the end, she pulled up with a long, blonde bob and silver dress to flashing lights as she walked away while the camera focused on the 2023 luxury car.

“So excited to finally share this moment!” Ciara captioned her Instagram post. “It was amazing to marry my love of dance with the poise and power of the first-ever BMW XM! BMW partner. Thank you, BMW. That’s how we roll, baby.”

Ciara has always shared her passion for music and dancing since coming onto the scene in 2004 with her debut album, Goodies. From then to now, the 37-year-old multihyphenate has released six additional studio albums, countless singles, and won numerous awards. She also started a family, skincare line, and clothing brand with her husband, Russell Wilson.

In her latest career update, Ciara revealed a new song to fans on March 13. She sported a pair of orange parachute pants and a white crop with big hair in a video on IG. Underneath the clip, she told her followers, “You asked for it… Da Girl, 3/24. Pre Save Now!”

As the day approaches, Ciara shared a behind-the-scenes moment of her recording the new single on social media today (March 21). She sang the lyrics, “How you calling me a snack and know I’m seven courses.” She then hopped on a FaceTime call with Jasper of StreetLove Entertainment. He shared his take on the lyrics, causing Ciara to laugh hysterically. Along with the video, she captioned her post, “This energy all week!”