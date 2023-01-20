Earlier this week, Yung Miami made an appearance on the red carpet for the new Netflix comedy You People, showing off high-end threads while taking pictures next to Nia Long, who stars in the film. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), Extra unveiled a short interview from the event with the Floridian star, who spoke about her appearance in the aforementioned flick, which also stars Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, and David Duchovny. In addition, she alluded to the possibilities of returning to the big screen in the future:

“Yes, yes, you will see more of [me acting],” she said. “I would want to do a scary movie, like Scream.”

Later in the conversation, she gave her City Girls fans some great news by confirming that a new album can be expected sooner than they might think: “Yes, spring, summer.”

It has now been three years since City Girls released the well-received City On Lock, a 15-song body of work with features from Yo Gotti, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. Prior to that, the Quality Control-signed duo made waves with 2018’s Period and Girl Code. The past few years have also seen Miami stealing the spotlight on notable drops like Latto’s “In N Out,” Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix),” and Quavio’s “Strub Tha Ground.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Yung Miami will also be on the second season of the hit series “BMF,” a Starz production that’s centered around the infamous Black Mafia Family empire. Along with fellow show newcomers like Mo’Nique and Leslie Jones, the “Caresha Please” host joins a decorated cast that includes Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, La La Anthony, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, and Demetrius Flenory Jr., the last of whom plays as his father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.