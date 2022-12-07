On Friday (Dec. 2) night, Yung Miami hosted an Art Basel Tastemaker event to promote the upcoming Kenya Barris film, YOU PEOPLE. The project stars Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny, and drops on Netflix on Jan. 27, 2023.

The exclusive screening of YOU PEOPLE brought out big names like Terrence J, 19keys and cast member Travis Bennett, as well as Quality Control Music head honcho Coach K. In the comedy, Murphy and Long star as the Black parents of Hill’s on-screen girlfriend, London, who the awkward white male is desperately trying to impress. Barris’ film directorial debut is expected to touch on “societal expectations and generational differences,” according to a description of the project. In the official teaser, Hill begins his quest in seeking approval for marriage from his girlfriend’s uninviting parents.

“So, do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come up here for our food and women?” Murphy asks his on-screen daughter’s boyfriend as they sit for lunch with Long. “It’s the duo that we never imagined, but after seeing this, it’s the duo that we needed,” one person wrote in the comment section on YouTube. Another person anxious to see YOU PEOPLE added, “Genius by putting Eddie Murphy in this film. He knows how to make fun of different stereotypes while making people laugh so hard. Can’t wait to see it! Them two together is going to be hilarious.”

London sat with Netflix to discuss what she loved most about filming. “My favorite location was Simply Wholesome. Growing up in LA, I used to walk to Simply Wholesome and grab a patty or a smoothie. Being inside a Black establishment that promotes wellness and health in the heart of our community, and that business being highlighted and shown in a big-budget film, that was very special,” she shared.

During Friday’s screening of YOU PEOPLE, in partnership with REVOLT and Netflix, guests attended a private reception sponsored by CÎROC and DeLeón Tequila. Featured specialty cocktails included the “Real Bad” with CÎROC Blue Dot, club soda and lime. Another tasty drink was the “Roscoe’s on Pico” with DeLeón, orange liqueur, lime, lemon, agave syrup and orange spice.

Check out the teaser and event photos below.