Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla is entering her modeling bag as she becomes the latest face of Tommy Jeans! 

Yesterday (March 28), the Memphis artist and the famous ’80s/’90s fashion brand unveiled their collaboration with luxury streetwear brand Aries. Tommy Hilfiger has been a staple in the Black community, mainly due to several major artists, such as Destiny’s Child, Snoop Dogg, and even the late R&B singer Aaliyah, sporting the brand.

As she covered their magazine, GloRilla spoke with PAPER about the opportunity, given the brand’s history. “I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” GloRilla revealed as she embraced her new role as the face of Tommy x Aries. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy Jeans (@tommyjeans)

The Tommy x Aries campaign showed GloRilla still able to be in her element as the instrumental version of her song “Unh Unh” played in the background — the track was paired with verses by U.K. grime artist Novelist as well as Aries family Kirbs and 5EB.

“It’s refreshing to me, because I love the old-school and being able to bring it to my generation,” GloRilla continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy Jeans (@tommyjeans)

Tommy Hilfiger is known for its windbreakers and jeans, which the 23-year-old rapper sported as she showed off the Tommy x Aries collection on social media. GloRilla has ascended since the hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” went viral in 2022. She has worked with mainstream artists like Cardi B and appeared on some of the music industry’s biggest stages, including the 2023 Grammy Awards. Now, it seems that the Memphis star is destined for even more.

I feel highly favored because it could have been anyone else but me,” GloRilla admitted. “I gotta make sure I keep it going. Memphis is getting the notoriety it deserves.” The Tommy x Aries collection will drop on March 31.

