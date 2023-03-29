GloRilla is entering her modeling bag as she becomes the latest face of Tommy Jeans!

Yesterday (March 28), the Memphis artist and the famous ’80s/’90s fashion brand unveiled their collaboration with luxury streetwear brand Aries. Tommy Hilfiger has been a staple in the Black community, mainly due to several major artists, such as Destiny’s Child, Snoop Dogg, and even the late R&B singer Aaliyah, sporting the brand.

As she covered their magazine, GloRilla spoke with PAPER about the opportunity, given the brand’s history. “I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” GloRilla revealed as she embraced her new role as the face of Tommy x Aries. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.”

The Tommy x Aries campaign showed GloRilla still able to be in her element as the instrumental version of her song “Unh Unh” played in the background — the track was paired with verses by U.K. grime artist Novelist as well as Aries family Kirbs and 5EB.

“It’s refreshing to me, because I love the old-school and being able to bring it to my generation,” GloRilla continued.

Tommy Hilfiger is known for its windbreakers and jeans, which the 23-year-old rapper sported as she showed off the Tommy x Aries collection on social media. GloRilla has ascended since the hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” went viral in 2022. She has worked with mainstream artists like Cardi B and appeared on some of the music industry’s biggest stages, including the 2023 Grammy Awards. Now, it seems that the Memphis star is destined for even more.

“I feel highly favored because it could have been anyone else but me,” GloRilla admitted. “I gotta make sure I keep it going. Memphis is getting the notoriety it deserves.” The Tommy x Aries collection will drop on March 31.