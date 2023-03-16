Photo: Cover art for GloRilla’s ‘Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition’
By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Back in November of 2022, GloRilla unleashed Anyways, Life’s Great…, a nine-track EP that included features from Niki Pooh and Cardi B. The project climbed to the No. 11 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 28,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. It also housed smash hits like “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2.”

Today (March 16), the Tennessee star treated fans with a brand new bonus edition of the project. The freshly released two-disc upgrade adds on four cuts, including remixes of “Nut Quick” and “Get That Money.” Paired with the offering is the official music video for “Ex’s (Phatnall Remix),” a Lil Durk-assisted banger that sees Glo putting the haters in their places:

“Man, people be mad and people be hurt, don’t be listenin’ to s**t these folks got to say about me/ Just come and see what’s up with me, you see, know what I’m sayin’? Like, people be real deal mad, my exes, my old friends, all them h**s mad, like, they ain’t got s**t good to say about me, like, know what I’m sayin’?/ Yeah, turn me up when you do the ad-lib, don’t tell me nothin’ ’bout my exes, man”

The “Sneaky Link” rapper previously stopped by for an episode of REVOLT’s “Big Facts.” During the conversation, she addressed people’s expectations of her music. “I know people are expecting a lot of anthems out of me now,” she said. “It’s so crazy because I make normal songs. I’m not a person who makes twerk music. When I made ‘F.N.F.,’ I didn’t mean for it to go how it did… but I got different music coming.”

Be sure to press play on GloRilla’s brand new Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition project along with the music video for “Ex’s (Phatnall Remix)” down below.

