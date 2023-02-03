Earlier this month, GloRilla teamed up with labelmate Moneybagg Yo for their “On Wat U On” single. The Memphis-bred star is back again today (Feb. 3) with her official follow-up, an unapologetic track titled “Internet Trolls.” On the new song, she reminds people that social media is oftentimes a façade and to make sure you keep it authentic in real life:

“Yоu соuld bе whо уоu wаnnа bе, lіvе hоw уоu wаnnа lіvе, stunt hоw уоu wаnnа ѕtunt, gіvе whаt уоu ‘роѕеd tо gіvе/ Ѕау whаt уоu wаnnа ѕау, fееl hоw уоu wаnnа fееl, sоmеtіmеѕ, І thіnk thеу bе fоrgеttіn’ thе іntеrnеt а fаіrуtаlе/ Теасh thаt n**gа fоr thе реорlе, but іn реrѕоn, hе а b**сh, thеу bе gаngѕtеr оn thе bооth, but іn thеm рареrѕ bе а ѕnіtсh/ Ѕhе bе mommу оf thе уеаr but thеm nеvеr hаvе thеm kіdѕ”

GloRilla’s most recent project was last year’s Anyways, Life’s Great…, a nine-track EP with assists from Cardi B, Yo Gotti, Niki Pooh, and HitKidd. The project climbed to the No. 11 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 28,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Other releases from GloRilla in 2022 included “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” “Nut Quick,” and “Blessed,” along with guest verses on tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

The “Tomorrow 2” rapper previously stopped by for an episode of REVOLT’s “Big Facts.” During the conversation, she addressed people’s expectations of her music. “I know people are expecting a lot of anthems out of me now,” she said. “It’s so crazy because I make normal songs. I’m not a person who makes twerk music. When I made ‘F.N.F.,’ I didn’t mean for it to go how it did.. but I got different music coming.”

Be sure to press play on brand new “Internet Trolls” single by GloRilla down below.