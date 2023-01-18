After recently being signed to Quality Control by Pierre “P” Thomas, Gloss Up is ready to show off her talent with her first single of the year. The rising Tennessee-bred star dropped off her “BestFrenn” single today (Jan. 18), which is quipped with an assist from her fellow Memphis spitter GloRilla. Anchored by a strong bass line, the G Styles on the Track-produced beat provides the perfect bed for Gloss’ hard-hitting flow:

“What the f**k is one on one? We all going, I’m jumpin’ in/ Who the f**k she talking to? Speak up h**, come again”

Back in 2019, Gloss Up released her debut body of work, Different Shades of Gloss, a 12-song offering with appearances from Paid Pat and Fat Wizza. The “Shabooya” rapper can also be heard on recent collaborations like “Real B**ch” by Lakeyah and “GWAK GWAK” by Duke Deuce.

GloRilla’s last project was last year’s Anyways, Life’s Great…, a nine-track EP with assists from Cardi B, Yo Gotti, Niki Pooh, and HitKidd. The project climbed to the No. 11 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 28,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Other releases from GloRilla in 2022 included “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” “Nut Quick,” and “Blessed,” along with guest verses on tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

In a recent interview, Gloss Up delved into how motivating it is to see other Memphis rappers become successful. “It influenced me a lot, like, they giving me a lot of faith to keep going. ‘Cause it’s like, we the first girls that’s out of Memphis that’s actually doing something… It’s cool cause everybody supporting us right now, and I like it,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Gloss Up’s brand new “BestFrenn” single down below.