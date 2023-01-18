Photo: Cover art for Gloss Up’s “BestFrenn” single
By Regina Cho
  /  01.18.2023

After recently being signed to Quality Control by Pierre “P” Thomas, Gloss Up is ready to show off her talent with her first single of the year. The rising Tennessee-bred star dropped off her “BestFrenn” single today (Jan. 18), which is quipped with an assist from her fellow Memphis spitter GloRilla. Anchored by a strong bass line, the G Styles on the Track-produced beat provides the perfect bed for Gloss’ hard-hitting flow:

“What the f**k is one on one? We all going, I’m jumpin’ in/ Who the f**k she talking to? Speak up h**, come again”

Back in 2019, Gloss Up released her debut body of work, Different Shades of Gloss, a 12-song offering with appearances from Paid Pat and Fat Wizza. The “Shabooya” rapper can also be heard on recent collaborations like “Real B**ch” by Lakeyah and “GWAK GWAK” by Duke Deuce. 

GloRilla’s last project was last year’s Anyways, Life’s Great…, a nine-track EP with assists from Cardi B, Yo Gotti, Niki Pooh, and HitKidd. The project climbed to the No. 11 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 28,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Other releases from GloRilla in 2022 included “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” “Nut Quick,” and “Blessed,” along with guest verses on tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

In a recent interview, Gloss Up delved into how motivating it is to see other Memphis rappers become successful. “It influenced me a lot, like, they giving me a lot of faith to keep going. ‘Cause it’s like, we the first girls that’s out of Memphis that’s actually doing something… It’s cool cause everybody supporting us right now, and I like it,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Gloss Up’s brand new “BestFrenn” single down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

ASAP Rocky details features for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  01.18.2023

Rick Rubin admits, "I know nothing about music"

By DJ First Class
  /  01.18.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Glorilla
Gloss Up
New Music
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

ASAP Rocky details features for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  01.18.2023

Rick Rubin admits, "I know nothing about music"

By DJ First Class
  /  01.18.2023
View More