GloRilla is already back in the lab working on her sophomore album! The 23-year-old came out of the blocks with a winning sprint when she released her first single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” from her debut album, Anyways, Life’s Great…, last year. And in January, she launched her first headlining tour with 16 show dates.

“I got so many different vibes coming on my album. Le[t] me know if it’s something in particular y’all want on it,” she tweeted early Saturday (Feb. 25) morning, signaling to fans that she will not be taking an extended break before dropping a new project. Responses to her prompt included, “A classic R&B hook, sis. Tap in with the girls!” “Something different that people won’t expect from you 100. Switch it up — you’ll definitely make more money,” “A cypher with just Memphis rappers,” and “I wouldn’t be mad if you make a storytelling[-]type song with a gospel sample on a Memphis trap beat.”

I got so many different vibes coming on my album 🔥☺️Lemme know if it’s something in particular y’all want on it 👀 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) February 25, 2023

Last year’s breakout track “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” not only thrust her into superstardom seemingly overnight, but it also landed her first major career milestone at the BET Hip Hop Awards when she won the 2022 Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist. To kick off the new year, she earned her first Grammy nomination in the Best Rap Performance category. While the award ultimately went to Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” GloRilla still had a memorable night.

The Memphis native was one of several hip hop artists who paid tribute to the genre’s 50th anniversary with a special medley of hits dating back to Grandmaster Flash’s 1982 classic banger “Flash To The Beat.” GloRilla, of course, represented not only the female emcees but also the new generation of rappers continuing to carry the torch.

Three days ago, on Feb. 22, she teased fans when she tweeted, “Just recorded a hit,” but did not offer up additional details. Time will only tell if she has plans on releasing new, unheard solo music or if she will pop up as a feature on someone else’s track. Either way, her supporters will be eager to press play.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Glo recently revealed that two of her dream collaborators are Chief Keef and Beyoncé. The CMG artist has already worked with Cardi B on “Tomorrow 2,” Moneybagg Yo on “On Wat U On,” and Latto on “FTCU,” which also featured the late Gangsta Boo.