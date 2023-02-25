Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

GloRilla is already back in the lab working on her sophomore album! The 23-year-old came out of the blocks with a winning sprint when she released her first single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” from her debut album, Anyways, Life’s Great…, last year. And in January, she launched her first headlining tour with 16 show dates.

“I got so many different vibes coming on my album. Le[t] me know if it’s something in particular y’all want on it,” she tweeted early Saturday (Feb. 25) morning, signaling to fans that she will not be taking an extended break before dropping a new project. Responses to her prompt included, “A classic R&B hook, sis. Tap in with the girls!” “Something different that people won’t expect from you 100. Switch it up — you’ll definitely make more money,” “A cypher with just Memphis rappers,” and “I wouldn’t be mad if you make a storytelling[-]type song with a gospel sample on a Memphis trap beat.”

Last year’s breakout track “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” not only thrust her into superstardom seemingly overnight, but it also landed her first major career milestone at the BET Hip Hop Awards when she won the 2022 Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist. To kick off the new year, she earned her first Grammy nomination in the Best Rap Performance category. While the award ultimately went to Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” GloRilla still had a memorable night.

The Memphis native was one of several hip hop artists who paid tribute to the genre’s 50th anniversary with a special medley of hits dating back to Grandmaster Flash’s 1982 classic banger “Flash To The Beat.” GloRilla, of course, represented not only the female emcees but also the new generation of rappers continuing to carry the torch.

Three days ago, on Feb. 22, she teased fans when she tweeted, “Just recorded a hit,” but did not offer up additional details. Time will only tell if she has plans on releasing new, unheard solo music or if she will pop up as a feature on someone else’s track. Either way, her supporters will be eager to press play.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Glo recently revealed that two of her dream collaborators are Chief Keef and Beyoncé. The CMG artist has already worked with Cardi B on “Tomorrow 2,” Moneybagg Yo on “On Wat U On,” and Latto on “FTCU,” which also featured the late Gangsta Boo.

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

George Clinton says he knew Rihanna and Cardi B would be stars

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.25.2023

Lil Wayne addresses Billboard/Vibe's ranking of the greatest rappers of all time: "I'm No. 1"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Latto speaks on the "new wave of female rap" in 'Billboard' interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Drake and 21 Savage head out to sea in new "Spin Bout U" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

G Herbo, Yung Bleu, and Murda Beatz unite on new "Raining" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023

Don Toliver is 'Love Sick' on latest album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Lil Wayne shares new "Kant Nobody" track featuring DMX

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Key Glock returns with new 'Glockoma 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Cordae and PUMA team up for a special capsule collection

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.23.2023

Yung Joc says ego played a major role in him quitting rap

By Vayda Sorel
  /  02.23.2023

T.I. admits to lying about snitching on his dead cousin in new interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023
