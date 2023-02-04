Photo: Terence Rushin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

GloRilla is in a bona fide winning season, so there likely is not much of anything that she can not accomplish. The Memphis rapper was thrust into superstardom last year when she dropped “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” and since then, it has been all gas and no brakes as she capitalizes off of her growing success.

Looking ahead to the future, Big Glo recently revealed that she has her sights set on working with two notable artists. “There’s a lot of people I want to do songs with that I’m a fan of, but my top two that I’m extremely obsessed with is Beyoncé and Chief Keef,” she told Grammy.com. She noted that she would also like to “work with Drake and Lil Wayne, too.”

The 23-year-old has made it known that she is all about manifestation and putting in the work to make her dreams reality, so there is no doubting her ability to land either Beyoncé or Chief Keef on records that are sure to be equally, if not more, successful than her current work.

In December, Gorilla’s first single became eligible for platinum certification, and her latest release, “Nut Quick,” is steadily climbing the music charts and circulating on social media. Along the way, she also landed her first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance. Speaking of the nod of recognition, GloRilla can remember exactly where she was when the news came out. “I was just getting off the plane in L.A. I didn’t believe it until I got on Twitter and I saw them saying it,” she recalled. “I couldn’t believe it for a minute. I thought they was lying.”

The achievement was widely celebrated by supporters, which included her musical peers such as Cardi B. The two women teamed up for “Tomorrow 2” last year. In a past interview with NME, the CMG artist had nothing but positive things to say about her collaborator. “Cardi is a really sweet soul [with] such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect. And it was crazy when ‘Tomorrow 2’ hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody knew about me a couple of months ago!'” she told the outlet.

Whether or not she takes home an award during the Grammys Sunday (Feb. 5), there is no denying that GloRilla is already a winner.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ludacris reminds fans why he's one of the GOATs in new freestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Dr. Dre reveals he and Marsha Ambrosius recorded 'Casablanco' in two weeks

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Health department suspends licenses of EMTs who failed to help Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Memphis man recalls harrowing encounter with cops who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Beyoncé turns up the heat on "CUFF IT (Wetter Remix)"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Iowa woman pronounced dead found breathing in body bag at funeral home, then died 2 days later

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Jeezy and JAY-Z's "Go Crazy" was originally a T.I. freestyle, according to Don Cannon

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Graphic video shows young girl brutally beaten by two boys on a school bus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

The Weeknd announces 'Live At SoFi Stadium' concert special coming to HBO MAX

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Armani Caesar drops off new visual for "Survival Of The Littest"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Saweetie to headline first-ever virtual Roblox Super Bowl concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside DJ Khaled

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Sho Madjozi returns with colorful visual for "Chalé"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
Chief Keef
Glorilla
News
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ludacris reminds fans why he's one of the GOATs in new freestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Dr. Dre reveals he and Marsha Ambrosius recorded 'Casablanco' in two weeks

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Health department suspends licenses of EMTs who failed to help Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Memphis man recalls harrowing encounter with cops who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Beyoncé turns up the heat on "CUFF IT (Wetter Remix)"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Iowa woman pronounced dead found breathing in body bag at funeral home, then died 2 days later

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Jeezy and JAY-Z's "Go Crazy" was originally a T.I. freestyle, according to Don Cannon

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Graphic video shows young girl brutally beaten by two boys on a school bus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

The Weeknd announces 'Live At SoFi Stadium' concert special coming to HBO MAX

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Armani Caesar drops off new visual for "Survival Of The Littest"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Saweetie to headline first-ever virtual Roblox Super Bowl concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside DJ Khaled

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Sho Madjozi returns with colorful visual for "Chalé"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

The Tyre Nichols case is ongoing and more details are expected “in the coming days,” ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
News

North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus

Officials confirmed the deceased individual is not a student.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023
International News

Bad Bunny addresses viral cellphone tossing video

Bad Bunny previously said he would use 2023 to focus on his physical and emotional ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.03.2023
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
View More