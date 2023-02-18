Wait a minute, GloRilla and Rihanna might need to check the family tree to find out if they are distant cousins!

The CMG artist has had fans doing double takes at her and the Bajan beauty since Friday (Feb. 17), when she tweeted that they share an uncanny resemblance. “Been told y’all [that’s] my twin,” wrote the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” rapper along with a retweet of a photo of Rihanna and Lil Kim — though the initial tweeter joked that it was GloRilla photographed alongside the rapper, circa 2005.

“Well d**n, she might be right,” commented one person on the image. “GloRilla and Rihanna could pass for music sisters,” wrote another. A third remarked, “Y’all low-key do look alike.” However, not everyone saw a resemblance between the two. “She favors Lil Mama not Rihanna,” and “No, they both pretty though,” read two of the comments.

While on the red carpet for the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, Glo told ESSENCE that being told she looks like the superstar has become a common occurrence. “People probably don’t say it no more, but people always told me that I look like Rihanna… Older people normally be the ones telling me that.” She added that “Younger folks be like, they be hatin’. It’s okay. I can look like Rihanna!”

Looks aside, GloRilla also shared how excited she was to bear witness to Rihanna’s greatness during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. “I’m just ready to see my girl turn up. I love Rihanna so bad.”

As millions of viewers know, the billionaire mogul literally raised the bar with the 13-minute set that marked her first solo performance in seven years. Her shocking announcement that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child together was also made at the momentous occasion. The couple is already parents to an adorable nine-month-old son.

