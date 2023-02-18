Photo: Vivien Killilea / Stringer via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Wait a minute, GloRilla and Rihanna might need to check the family tree to find out if they are distant cousins!

The CMG artist has had fans doing double takes at her and the Bajan beauty since Friday (Feb. 17), when she tweeted that they share an uncanny resemblance. “Been told y’all [that’s] my twin,” wrote the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” rapper along with a retweet of a photo of Rihanna and Lil Kim — though the initial tweeter joked that it was GloRilla photographed alongside the rapper, circa 2005.

“Well d**n, she might be right,” commented one person on the image. “GloRilla and Rihanna could pass for music sisters,” wrote another. A third remarked, “Y’all low-key do look alike.” However, not everyone saw a resemblance between the two. “She favors Lil Mama not Rihanna,” and “No, they both pretty though,” read two of the comments.

While on the red carpet for the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, Glo told ESSENCE that being told she looks like the superstar has become a common occurrence. “People probably don’t say it no more, but people always told me that I look like Rihanna… Older people normally be the ones telling me that.” She added that “Younger folks be like, they be hatin’. It’s okay. I can look like Rihanna!”

Looks aside, GloRilla also shared how excited she was to bear witness to Rihanna’s greatness during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. “I’m just ready to see my girl turn up. I love Rihanna so bad.”

As millions of viewers know, the billionaire mogul literally raised the bar with the 13-minute set that marked her first solo performance in seven years. Her shocking announcement that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child together was also made at the momentous occasion. The couple is already parents to an adorable nine-month-old son.

View the related post below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cam'ron reveals his mother has passed away in heartfelt tribute thanking fans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy regrets missing out on the "To The Bone" video with Quavo and Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

T.I. says his final album signals the end of his reign as the King of the South

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Ice-T becomes hip hop's latest OG honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Masego goes on a double date in new "Two Sides" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Snoop Dogg brings Death Row catalog back to TikTok

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis show off their love in new "4 Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Listen to Big Scarr's posthumous release 'The Secret Weapon'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Hakeem Rowe is working tirelessly to discover his generation's next superstar

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.17.2023

Watch D-Block Europe's latest visual for "Barbie"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Glorilla
Pop
R&B
Rap
Rihanna

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cam'ron reveals his mother has passed away in heartfelt tribute thanking fans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy regrets missing out on the "To The Bone" video with Quavo and Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

T.I. says his final album signals the end of his reign as the King of the South

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Ice-T becomes hip hop's latest OG honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Masego goes on a double date in new "Two Sides" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Snoop Dogg brings Death Row catalog back to TikTok

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis show off their love in new "4 Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Listen to Big Scarr's posthumous release 'The Secret Weapon'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Hakeem Rowe is working tirelessly to discover his generation's next superstar

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.17.2023

Watch D-Block Europe's latest visual for "Barbie"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

“All you superstars that [are] disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face,” Shaq said.
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Remy Ma on Gunna's plea deal: "You can't just call people a snitch"

“Where I’m from, you don’t call somebody a snitch unless you see the paperwork in ...
By Tabie Germain
  /  02.16.2023
View More