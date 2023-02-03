This Sunday (Feb. 5), JAY-Z will officially perform with DJ Khaled at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Variety reported today (Feb. 3). Together, they will deliver a live rendition of “GOD DID,” which is the title track of Khaled’s most recent album. The posse cut also boasts verses from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy while Hov handles the headline-making closing verse:

“Please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did, how many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/ I count three, me, Ye and Rih, Bron’s a Roc boy, so four, technically (Woo)/ I left the dope game with my record clean, huh, I turned the cocaína into champagne, huh/ I cleaned up la madrina with the same soap, huh, me and Loro talk ’bout how we slang dope, huh”

“GOD DID” is up for three awards, including Song of the Year. Meanwhile, JAY-Z is also nominated for Album of the Year for co-writing songs on Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE as well as Song of the Year for “Break My Soul.”

The 2023 ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah and take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Recording Academy will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a special tribute. Acclaimed names like Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, and many more are set to hit the stage for the segment.

In related news, Quavo will also be performing on Sunday, and he will be delivering a tribute to his late nephew and frequent collaborator Takeoff. Shortly after the loss, he released the song “Without You” in Takeoff’s memory.