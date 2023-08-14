The upcoming final season of “Top Boy” has an intense new trailer that has just been released by Netflix. The two-minute video is the first official trailer for the new season of the show. The final season is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Sept. 7.

This is the 5th season of the show and the third one to appear on Netflix. It was announced back in April of last year that the 5th season would be the final one. Production of it started last summer.

The British crime drama series following the stories of east London drug dealers has been a hit for Netflix. The award-winning show has been part of fans’ lives for more than 10 years and the final season is highly anticipated. Current storylines that will be concluded in these new upcoming episodes include dealing with the fallout of killing an abusive partner, family revenge, dealing with health issues, and managing a drug empire when enemies are everywhere.

The story became more complicated over the past two seasons as several prominent characters were murdered, including Jamie, played by Micheal Ward; and Curtis, played by Howard Charles. The series still counts Ashley Walters, Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson, Little Simz, Jasmine Jobson, and Saffron Hocking among its cast.

In a new press statement, Walters and Robinson stated: “While the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way. With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way.”

Check out the trailer below!