This past weekend, artists spoiled fans as several music performances took place in different states.

Yesterday (June 5), festivalgoers continued to witness stars hit the 2023 Roots Picnic stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Usher added to his legacy as an R&B superstar by headlining the last day of the annual event. The Georgia-raised performer divulged fans with a performance of multiple hit singles, including “Burn,” “Yeah,” and “U Don’t Have to Call.”

However, one of the most memorable moments of his show was his set with local native Jazmine Sullivan. The Grammy Award winners shared the stage as Black Thought rapped over a live take of Usher’s “You Make Me Wanna…” The encounter captured Twitter’s attention, leaving one user asking for a song featuring the two singers.

Usher and Jazmine Sullivan The King of Chemistry strikes again! This time, with Jazmine Sullivan at The Roots Picnic. I need a collaboration immediately! pic.twitter.com/ZPA9kadDoU — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) June 5, 2023

Although Usher and Sullivan have thrived in the music industry for over two decades, they have yet to join forces to gift R&B fans with a much-desired song. Another user echoed the collaboration request as the person tweeted, “The chemistry is there!”

It’s time for an Usher & Jazmine Sullivan collaboration! The chemistry is there! — They Have The Range (@HaveTheRange) June 5, 2023

A third handle spoke about how great the “Confessions” songwriter’s entire show was. “Usher brought out The Roots during his set to play. And they did ‘You Got Me.'” the user wrote. “He then brought out Jazmine Sullivan to sing the hook, and Eve came out and did the verse for like the first time ever anywhere. Usher’s band was crazy too. Very dope.”

Usher brought out The Roots during his set to play and they did You Got Me. He then brought out Jazmine Sullivan to sing the hook and Eve came out and did the verse for like the first time ever anywhere. Usher’s band was crazy too. Very dope. — Quinton Coldwater (@Q5TV) June 5, 2023

More performers such as Ari Lennox, the City Girls, Lucky Daye, and Saucy Santana took the event’s stage on June 4. For the first night, music legend Lauryn Hill headlined and surprised fans with a reunion of The Fugees. Other artists included on the day were GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, SYD, Coco Jones, and more. Check out how other Twitter users felt about Usher’s set with Sullivan below:

Usher brought out Jazmine Sullivan. Omg my summer is made y’all wowwww — Kilian’s Angel (@calminthecut) June 5, 2023

Usher and Jazmine Sullivan are a WHOLE vibe. #RootsPicnic pic.twitter.com/SNjGAaauIM — Janet D. (@TheRealPRLady) June 5, 2023

Usher brought out Jazmine Sullivan.. 🔥 — MOOD: Jhenè (@iamkfisher) June 5, 2023

Black thought , Eve, jazmine Sullivan all came out with Usher. Did my favorite song 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #RootsPicnic pic.twitter.com/8Gk1Ym5vbp — Feb 14 A Star Was Born 🤩🥳🤩🥰 (@LovelyLes214) June 5, 2023