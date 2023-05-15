It was night one of Nick Cannon’s “Future Superstar Tour.” Los Angeles was the lucky city to kick off the Feb. 25 show. The “Masked Singer” host recruited the best rising acts to accompany him on the road, showing them the ropes along the way. Symba was just one of the many hitmakers fans were able to see on the 24-city run.

This wasn’t Symba’s first time working with Cannon. The Bay Area native has displayed his skills on past episodes of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” alongside the program’s creator. Through their latest endeavor, he was able to show a broader audience what he can do. The “Future Superstar Tour” featured acts like “Mood” rapper 24kGoldn, “Pretty Girls Walk” emcee Big Boss Vette and more. Each city stop also provided a wealth of information to guests looking to break into the entertainment industry with top professionals in the business.

Symba worked hard to secure his place on the tour. Aside from dropping hits like “Never Change” with Roddy Ricch and appearing on network television, in September 2022, he released his mixtape, Results Take Time, with DJ Drama. This June, he’ll also be performing for the 2023 Roots Picnic, an event that will host iconic names such as Lauryn Hill and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Just after headlining the first night of Cannon’s tour, Symba spoke with REVOLT about the experience.

When asked how he felt after closing out his set, he said, “Man, I’m feeling good. It was real good. I ain’t really been onstage since the end of the year. I took a lil’ break, went to Hawaii with my family and was just chillin’ for a while. So to be back onstage — especially with Nick, the whole crew out here — it’s incredible to see the people.”

The artist also opened up about his upcoming performance for the 2023 Roots Picnic. “That’s exciting as hell. I was actually just reading my friend’s [Instagram] Story from the night she had talked to Dave Chappelle about it. It’s incredible just to see that lineup. Like, whoever curated that lineup, they need a raise. Whoever put that together needs a raise ’cause that’s a phenomenal lineup, and I’m just blessed to be part of it. I’m truly blessed,” he proclaimed.