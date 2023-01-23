Yesterday (Jan. 22), Kodak Black unveiled a new single titled “Maui Woop,” a Dyryk-produced offering that sees the Floridian rapper reflecting on his life and losses:

“I’m in Maui Maui, thinkin’ ’bout you and all my n**gas, for everybody who lost they f**kin’ life to that pistol, and for everybody on that slab right now, my n**ga, I’m with you, behind these Jim Maui shades on, you don’t see my vision, I’m takin’ Percocet with the cereal, I wake up early mornin’ with my jewelry on like Frosted Flakes on my wrist, n**ga, Jesus piece, s**t gettin’ spiritual, someone told me to tell Isaiah to chill, dawg, ‘You don’t need to hit that lick,’ them n**gas already know what I’m standin’ on, f**kin’ with me is worse than fentanyl…”

“Maui Woop” also comes with a matching video courtesy of Cameraman Chris. Viewers can catch Kodak Black in the Aloha state with loved ones, enjoying a drink on a balcony, engaging in water activities, and more. Elsewhere, he rocks high-end furs with his crew at an unknown location.

Kodak’s latest drop follows his most recent body of work, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, which was released last year and contained collaborations alongside Prince Swanny, NFL Tuewop, VVSNCE, and Lil Crix. In addition, 2022 spawned the 19-track effort Back for Everything. That album was led by the viral hit “Super Gremlin,” an emotionally charged offering that first made landfall in 2021. That single both landed at No. 3 on Billlboard’s Hot 100 chart and earned a platinum certification. As a featured artist, the Sniper Gang frontman made prominent appearances on Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed fifth LP, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which topped the Billboard 200. Press play on Kodak Black’s “Maui Woop” video below.