There is no doubt about it that Kodak Black is one of the faces of the younger generation of rap these days. His work ethic and poise is unlike no other and he is only heating up right now — this is a scary sight for a lot of rappers, actually. He continues to put on for the south and for his city at a very high level and the talent is undeniable. Although it seemed like it took a while for a number of people to really understand Yak’s greatness, his work continues to speak for him and a lot more folks have joined the party in recent times. Today (Oct. 28) the Sniper Gang front-man returns to bat with the release of his fifth studio album Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1.

Kodak Black’s hit song “Super Gremlin” is now 4x platinum pic.twitter.com/WSvlvwvI5z — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) October 24, 2022

Truth be told, this is the perfect time for Yak to release a new body of work. With his hit single “Super Gremlin” reaching a new milestone of going 4x platinum, it only made sense to follow up such great news with a new album. Kodak has been in the limelight in recent times and if it is one thing he can do, it is to get people talking. Monica shared a picture of she and Yak on a date and showing off the Birkin bag that he bought for her. Sparking rumors that they are an item, a lot of people see it as some type of marketing ploy for new music the two may have. Either way, the publicity is working.

Laced with 19 records, Kodak Black tapped on four features for contributions so he handles majority of the album alone. The Florida rapper is just in time for spooky season so check out his latest LP now.