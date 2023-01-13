NBA YoungBoy told the truth when he said he wanted to stop the violence. In back-to-back months, the Louisiana rapper squashed beef with two of his peers in the music industry.

The latest artist Lil Top settled his disagreement with was Kodak Black. Yesterday (Jan. 12), a viral video posted across social media showed Kodak in the car eating some cajun gumbo while on FaceTime with YoungBoy. It’s unclear what the two rappers initially discussed during their conversation, but when the camera caught them, they were in good spirits, and the “No Smoke” rapper had an appetite.

“That boy Top said bring him some coconut rice with the jerk chicken,” stated the Florida rapper. The apparent chef who made the dish responded, “What’s up n**ga, NBA YoungBoy! What they do b**ch!” Then, YoungBoy answered by placing an order. “I want pans of it!” he said. “Two pans of jerk chicken, two pans of coconut rice.”

Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy on FaceTime 👀 pic.twitter.com/KZ385ezqyR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 12, 2023

Who knows how long the two rappers were at odds, but most recently, Kodak took it to Twitter and said he didn’t like YoungBoy’s cult-like fan base. “Just this n**ga fans homie! Or whoever tf behind all this #YBBETTER s**t,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “That s**t be irritating…and can’t nobody else say they don’t feel me. A n**ga too real. I ain’t hating on no f**kin’ body. I just say what everybody else [is] scared to say.” NBA responded with, “You don’t like my fans I don’t like you p**sy.’”

Just last month, Top ended his longtime beef with in-city rival rapper Fredo Bang. All Hip Hop reported the rappers ended their differences over a phone call. After that, they joined forces for an act of charity. Before Christmas, the camps of the two artists joined forces and hosted a toy drive in their home city of Baton Rouge.