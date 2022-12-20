As previously reported by REVOLT, since taking over Twitter earlier this year, tech billionaire Elon Musk has faced heavy criticism in regard to how he runs the social networking platform. It appears he’s aware of the complaints, as over the weekend, he asked users if he should throw in the towel. Shortly after, Snoop Dogg publicly asked if he should take the mogul’s place.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk tweeted on Sunday (Dec. 18). The South African native, known for his trolling ways, did not specify when the results would take effect. Surprisingly, even with the backlash since he acquired the app, it was a close call. Fifty-seven percent voted in favor of Musk calling it quits, while 43 percent enjoyed seeing him call the shots. Hours after that poll was posted, Snoop shared one of his own.

Should I run Twitter ? — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022

“Should I run Twitter?” the Doggfather asked his loyal followers online. His results were dramatically different from the Tesla CEO’s answers. Eighty-one percent of users welcomed the idea of Snoop being the head of the site. Less than 20 percent of over 3 million users voted “No.” Some offered their reasoning behind their answers. “I’d maintain a respectful distance, like when someone’s [drunk] uncle takes over setting off the fireworks display,” a person tweeted.

Although many Twitter users who participated in the poll voted to see a new CEO fill the role, no formal announcements have been made. Even without running a popular social blogging site, Snoop has his hands full with other projects. This month alone, the West Coast legend and his family teamed up with Kim Kardashian to become official SKIMS models. He also dropped an album with Mount Westmore, a group that consists of several other California hip hop giants, and announced a release date for a new cereal with rapper Master P.

I'd maintain a respectful distance, like when someone's drunken uncle takes over setting off the fireworks display.https://t.co/7Eu1OgpJXP — 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 Monty Boa 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@MontyBoa99) December 19, 2022