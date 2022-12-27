NBA YoungBoy has accomplished a lot in America, so much that he wants to move with his family to another continent, Europe.

Earlier today (Dec. 27), the Baton Rouge rap star went on his Instagram Story to let it be known that he’s nearly done with life in the U.S. He said that he’s going to keep his faith, save his money and move out of the country.

“We got to stay prayed up. I really want to move [to] Europe with my family once all of this put behind me,” he wrote. “I’m stacking money until then!!”

#NBAYoungBoy wants to move to Europe! Y’all think that would be a good move or nah? 👇👀 pic.twitter.com/JhPvAFWcnC — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) December 27, 2022

It’s uncertain what NBA YoungBoy wants to put behind him, but if he’s talking about his legal battles, he’s already moving in the right direction. All year, the “No Smoke” rapper has been promoting his “Stop the Violence” campaign and over the weekend he ended a long-time beef with in-city rival rapper Fredo Bang.

All in Hip Hop reported the rappers squashed their beef over a phone call, which took place earlier this week. After that, they joined forces for an act of charity, in which they hosted a toy drive in their home city of Baton Rouge. Due to being on house arrest in Utah, YoungBoy did not attend the event.

The toy drive took place on Dec. 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the BREC Admin Building, and gave away over 1,000 toys, bikes, coats, and athletic shoes. Along with the donations, they hosted a private dinner and provided gifts for families in the city who recently lost their homes due to house fires.

“I know it’s hard times out here, so you know we trying to help y’all out and make sure your kids have something for Christmas. We [are] also missing a lot of rappers in the city and rap labels. Trill Ent., Mouse On Tha Track, Webbie, Boosie, Level, we need all yall rappers to pull up and pass one toy out. You heard me? Don’t be too gangster for the kids,” Bang said.