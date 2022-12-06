Last month, LunchMoney Lewis took a break from making hits for his peers to liberate “Say I Won’t,” a collaboration alongside Kenny Sharp. The infectious offering is all about the beautiful exchange of love between the “Bills” talent and his special someone:

“There comes a time in every man’s life, when he needs that special someone who just changes everything, time was never on our side, it was hard to get a moment, our window, it was closing, ‘cause I live out in MIA, you stay in West LA, we met in New Orleans, same view, two different oceans, but you’re worth every chance I take, you’re worth every trip I make, my mind’s been made, since I first laid eyes on you, we spend too many nights talking on the phone…”

“Say I Won’t” comes with a matching visual that shows Lewis and his presumed significant other on vacation in Europe, taking a bike ride through the streets, hitting up a record store, taking a walk through a massive garden, and more. As the clip’s description reads, the artist/producer created the video during a train ride from London to Paris.

Via press release, Lewis explained how the song came together, which began with Sharp:

“Kenny sent me the song from a batch of records that he recorded at Muscle Shoals studio in Alabama. I loved it as soon as I heard it, and asked him if I could work on it. After I cut it and added a bridge, I just thought it was beautiful. Kenny is one of my favorite artists and writers to collaborate with, so any time we can cook something up and present it to the world, I’m excited.”

Press play on the video for LunchMoney Lewis and Kenny Sharp’s “Say I Won’t” below.