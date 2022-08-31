By Angel Saunders
  /  08.31.2022

Last night (Aug. 30), a New Orleans airport employee died as a result of an accident that happened while on the job. Detective Brandon Veal (a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office) shared that the incident took place around 10:20 p.m. as the woman unloaded luggage from a Frontier Airlines flight. Authorities have referred to her case as an “industrial accident.”

According to reports, the baggage handler’s hair became caught in a belt loader. The victim was 26-year-old Jermani Thompson of Reserve, Louisiana. She was identified by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office today (Aug. 31). The accident happened in an area called the apron, where aircraft are parked, refueled, unloaded, boarded and serviced. Thompson was transported to Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner where she was pronounced dead.

Erin Burns (a spokesperson for Louis Armstrong International Airport) noted that Thompson was employed as a member of GAT Airline Ground Support. The company’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Hough shared a statement regarding her death. “We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able,” he said. Although one Frontier flight was canceled this morning following the tragedy, all other flights ran as scheduled.

Frontier spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz also shared a prepared statement expressing the airline’s sadness in losing its employee. “We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” she said.

Director of aviation for the airport, Kevin Dolliole, stated, “We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member, Jermani Thompson. The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, and also to our partners at GAT and Frontier Airlines. Jermani was a part of our Airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time.” An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Watch

Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change

Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2022
Social Justice

White man calls woman a "Black b**ch" while stealing her gas

A white man was recorded stealing gas and hurling racist insults while in his employer’s ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  08.29.2022
View More