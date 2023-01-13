Back in 2020, Diplo decided to step into the country genre with Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, a 12-song body of work with collaborations alongside Orville Peck, Morgan Wallen, Cam, Young Thug, Jonas Brothers, Blanco Brown, Noah Cyrus, Clever, and more. Not long after its initial arrival, a deluxe edition added two extra tracks to the overall effort. In a past interview with Rolling Stone, the DJ-producer stressed his genuine intent with the album:

“I’m not trying to make meme country, you know? The songs are great. If you take everything off, the production of it, they’re just great songs you could sing with an acoustic guitar… I grew up listening to country music and hip hop equally, and dance music, because I was into that too. There’s a way to bridge it together if you think about it really well.”

Now, it looks like that gold-certified album will soon have a sequel. Today (Jan. 13), Diplo unveils a new single titled “Wasted,” which sees Kodak Black teaming up with Koe Wetzel for a melodic effort about leaning to vices for comfort:

“Noticin’ everybody is part of my mind, maskin’ the pain with ketamine and wine, I’m sad and happy at the same damn time, I think I found my new best friend, the pistol on the counter keeps starin’ at me, I threw away the bullets and I gave it away, ’cause life’s so much sweeter when you taste it, bring me back to life when I’m wasted, ridin’ uptown, tryna overdo things, eatin’ up tales got me dreamin’ lucid, just bring me back to life when I’m wasted…”

“Wasted” also comes with a matching visual that shows Diplo, Kodak, and Wetzel living the good life, complete with shots of the trio catching vibes on the water, breaking bread at a cookout, and more. Check it all out below.