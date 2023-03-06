Photo: Randy Shropshire / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Despite unusually cold temperatures and rain, fans lined up for Nick Cannon’s 2023 “Future Superstar Tour” on Saturday (Feb. 25) night in Los Angeles. The event kicked off the start of a 24-city trek across North America. For the next couple of months, the best and brightest emerging talent will travel the United States and Canada with the industry veteran as they learn the ropes and show audiences why they’re future superstars.

The Feb. 25 show was held at The Wiltern Theatre on Wilshire Boulevard. Upon entering the venue, attendees were given the option to fill up on drinks and food from the concession area before enjoying the evening. Cannon partnered with BET, the Black Music Action Coalition and Vibe to film the festivities, which will air as a 10-episode series showcasing their road to stardom. Performers included “Snatched” hitmaker Big Boss Vette; JD McCrary, who voiced Young Simba in the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King starring Beyoncé; POP MONEY, a teen boy group Cannon discovered and mentors; and more!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

But it wasn’t just Cannon’s artists who hit the stage. The “Wild ’N Out” host also provided a wealth of entertainment for those looking to get involved in the music industry. During the evening, the Drumline actor brought out legendary record executive L.A. Reid. It didn’t stop there, Cannon also held a Q&A where audience members got the chance to ask industry insiders for career advice. The panel featured Sujit Kundu (founder and CEO of SKAM Artist, a full-service agency initially specializing in DJs); Datwon Thomas (editor-in-chief of Vibe magazine); Lydia Asrat (manager and publicist for artists like Doja Cat and Coco Jones); and Amber Grimes (label exec at LVRN).

After enjoying the show, REVOLT caught up with “The Masked Singer” host about how the “Future Superstar Tour” came to be. Read our exclusive conversation with Nick Cannon below!

Your work ethic is incredible. This isn’t an event you just put your name on — you were up there DJing the whole night.

(Laughs) The whole night. I’m up there working harder than anybody, trying to make sure everybody’s music is right. Then you gotta realize, too, most of these acts, I’m helping [to] develop. So I gotta pay attention to what they’re doing right, the critiques they gotta do for the next show and stuff. You know, a lot of them are kids. It’s really just taking it to that next level and trying to help them cultivate what they gotta do while I keep the music going, while I keep the stage rocking, being in sync with the stage manager, and [being a daddy to my own kids] back here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

You had POP MONEY out there throwing roses to the fans!

Yeah, they was going up, right?

You’ve also had a hand in Kehlani and H.E.R.’s success. How did you develop an eye for discovering talent?

Yeah, I mean a bunch of others, too. Even when we was talking with L.A. Reid tonight — he gave me the opportunity to help develop Justin Bieber and a couple of other people when he was running Island Def Jam, so I just been in it for a minute, and this is an opportunity now for people to actually see the acts that I’ve been developing over the last couple of decades. So this is an opportunity for me to step out to the forefront as a music executive, a music man to the cats that I look up to like the Quincy Joneses and the L.A. Reids.

With you being so busy in radio, TV, film and more, what does a day off look like for Nick Cannon?

I don’t know (laughs). But realistically, a day off is time with my kids. When I can spend a whole day, vacation and focus on them, that’s the best day off.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

M Huncho heads to Toronto in new visual for "Conspiracy Charges"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Lil Uzi Vert thanks Rolling Loud during his bounce house performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Toosii shares new acoustic rendition of “Favorite Song”

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Kandi Burruss gives Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Anita Baker their flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and City Girls shut down Rolling Loud California

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Nicki Minaj announces launch of record label and its first signed artists

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

N.O.R.E. on Rihanna's second pregnancy reveal: "They don’t call him ASAP for nothing"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.04.2023

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's movie 'The Wash' is getting a TV reboot

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

'Rolling Stone' writer tweets monkey in response to The Weeknd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Conway The Machine joins Jae Skeese for new "Metallic 5's" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Unknown T recruits Knucks for "Right Hand"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Chiiild releases new 'Better Luck In The Next Life' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Lizzo shares emotional moment with fan on "The Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Nick Cannon
R&B
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

M Huncho heads to Toronto in new visual for "Conspiracy Charges"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Lil Uzi Vert thanks Rolling Loud during his bounce house performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Toosii shares new acoustic rendition of “Favorite Song”

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Kandi Burruss gives Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Anita Baker their flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and City Girls shut down Rolling Loud California

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Nicki Minaj announces launch of record label and its first signed artists

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

N.O.R.E. on Rihanna's second pregnancy reveal: "They don’t call him ASAP for nothing"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.04.2023

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's movie 'The Wash' is getting a TV reboot

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

'Rolling Stone' writer tweets monkey in response to The Weeknd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Conway The Machine joins Jae Skeese for new "Metallic 5's" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Unknown T recruits Knucks for "Right Hand"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Chiiild releases new 'Better Luck In The Next Life' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Lizzo shares emotional moment with fan on "The Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
News

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma has returned: "She's back"

“Coming soon,” Puma captioned a post on Instagram.
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023
News

Kobe Bryant's family reaches $28.5 million settlement with LA County

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who ...
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023
View More