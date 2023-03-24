Fans have been itching for a new project from 6LACK for a while and now, the wait is over. For the most part, the Atlanta crooner has been musically tucked and out the way in recent years. While many people found this to be disappointing, the LVRN artist gave some insight in a letter to his fans explaining the delay.

“This took longer than I promised, but some promises are meant to be broken. When it comes to time and growth, there’s no skipping any part of the process so you just end up repeating lessons that you should have definitely learned from by now,” he said. Today (Mar. 24), the 30-year-old‘s latest album Since I Have a Lover finally sees the light of day.

Since I Have a Lover serves as 6LACK’s third studio album and the follow up to his sophomore album, East Atlanta Love Letter. Whether you are chilling with your life partner or just want to spark up and take a load off yourself, this album will serve its purpose. In regards to the album’s title track, the Baltimore native explained to PAUSE Magazine why he feels close to it.

“If I had to pick a track, I just keep going back to the title track. For me, on a good day it reminds me of what that sounds and looks like and on a not so good day it offers itself as a pick-me-up,” he said. “I resonate the most with it because at the moment, it matches on both my good and bad days.”

Equipped with 19 records, 6LACK only called on two features for contributions; Don Toliver and QUIN. Press play on SIHAL now.