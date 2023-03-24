Photo: Cover art for 6LACK’s ‘Since I Have a Lover’ album
By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

Fans have been itching for a new project from 6LACK for a while and now, the wait is over. For the most part, the Atlanta crooner has been musically tucked and out the way in recent years. While many people found this to be disappointing, the LVRN artist gave some insight in a letter to his fans explaining the delay.

“This took longer than I promised, but some promises are meant to be broken. When it comes to time and growth, there’s no skipping any part of the process so you just end up repeating lessons that you should have definitely learned from by now,” he said. Today (Mar. 24), the 30-year-old‘s latest album Since I Have a Lover finally sees the light of day.

Since I Have a Lover serves as 6LACK’s third studio album and the follow up to his sophomore album, East Atlanta Love Letter. Whether you are chilling with your life partner or just want to spark up and take a load off yourself, this album will serve its purpose. In regards to the album’s title track, the Baltimore native explained to PAUSE Magazine why he feels close to it.

“If I had to pick a track, I just keep going back to the title track. For me, on a good day it reminds me of what that sounds and looks like and on a not so good day it offers itself as a pick-me-up,” he said. “I resonate the most with it because at the moment, it matches on both my good and bad days.”

Equipped with 19 records, 6LACK only called on two features for contributions; Don Toliver and QUIN. Press play on SIHAL now.

Chlöe Bailey shares sensual new "Body Do" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

REVOLT Premiere: BIA joins forces with Timbaland for new "I'M THAT B**CH" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saucy Santana says to dial "1-800-Bad-Bxtch" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Hit-Boy unleashes new 'Surf or Drown' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

Victoria Monét and Lucky Daye bring the "Smoke" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

NLE Choppa taps Lil Wayne for new "Ain't Gonna Answer" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Juice WRLD searches for "The Light" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lizzo gets dismissed after being selected for jury duty: “I wonder why?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Halle Bailey keeps it simple in Gucci campaign debut

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Lady London officially signs to High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Chlöe Bailey gives fans an early gift ahead of 'In Pieces' album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Rick Ross' new weed strain "Collins Avenue" to drop this summer

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Coi Leray announces Busta Rhymes will be on her "Players (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

J.I. is out and about in new “So So” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023
