Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

6LACK knows a thing or two about using his real-life experiences as his musical muse. In a recent appearance on the “Way Up With Angela Yee” show, he revealed his popular hit “PRBLMS” was inspired by a past failed relationship.

On the record, he sings: “Now I’m like it’s a godd—n shame/ We done crashed, we done burned/ But baby you the godd—n blame/ See I wanted love, but you wanted godd—n fame/ Every godd—n thing/ I wanted a bitch who was on the move/ But you want to godd—n lay, uh.”

The Atlanta native told Yee that the track “was probably like my first, I would consider, like, crazy relationship. ‘Cause I do a pretty good job of picking them. And this was a moment when everybody around me had more context of who the person was, and they were like, ‘Don’t do it. You don’t want to,’” during the March 18 interview.

Despite being warned by his friends, 6LACK said he felt “whatever the actual situation is, I can make it to whatever I want it to be,” but he failed. As a result, the song that was released in 2017 was created and quickly became popular on DSPs. When asked exactly what his ex-girlfriend did that proved she was crazy, he had quite the tale.

“For me, crazy is if I’m sleep in the middle of the night and I feel the covers get snatched off of me and you in full argument mode, and I’m just laying there. Like, this doesn’t happen to me. I don’t deal with people who don’t have conversations in a normal fashion,” he said while revealing that, at the time, he was staying at his manager’s home. “And I don’t even know how you got in the house at that time, either… She was finding her way in a couple of times.”

Earlier this month, 6LACK announced his third album, Since I Have A Lover, would be released on March 24. In a letter to his fans, he apologized for the five-year wait. “I had to have me for a second. Love is wise, and what we created is a collection of songs that remind me of that… This is a lover’s album, and I’m the most proud of it,” he wrote. The video for his first single, “Since I Have a Lover,” is out now.

Peep the full interview below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

The Isley Brothers hit up Tina Knowles-Lawson to secure their Beyoncé feature

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2023

Toosii hands out flowers in new "Favorite Song" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Alex Vaughn releases new ‘The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack)’ project

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Usher drops off his latest single "GLU"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

VanJess announce breakup and Jess' forthcoming solo career

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about the meaning behind her 'In Pieces' album cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Lizzo reveals learning Beyoncé's "Get Me Bodied" dance saved her from depression

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Studio Sessions | Vic “BillboardKiller” Martin mentored Lucky Daye and recorded with TLC while being evicted

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: It’s time for it "to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Blxst unveils new visual for "Ghetto Cinderella"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Daniel Caesar shares symbolic visual for "Let Me Go"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
6lack
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

The Isley Brothers hit up Tina Knowles-Lawson to secure their Beyoncé feature

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2023

Toosii hands out flowers in new "Favorite Song" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Alex Vaughn releases new ‘The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack)’ project

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Usher drops off his latest single "GLU"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

VanJess announce breakup and Jess' forthcoming solo career

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about the meaning behind her 'In Pieces' album cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Lizzo reveals learning Beyoncé's "Get Me Bodied" dance saved her from depression

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Studio Sessions | Vic “BillboardKiller” Martin mentored Lucky Daye and recorded with TLC while being evicted

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: It’s time for it "to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Blxst unveils new visual for "Ghetto Cinderella"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Daniel Caesar shares symbolic visual for "Let Me Go"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More