6LACK knows a thing or two about using his real-life experiences as his musical muse. In a recent appearance on the “Way Up With Angela Yee” show, he revealed his popular hit “PRBLMS” was inspired by a past failed relationship.

On the record, he sings: “Now I’m like it’s a godd—n shame/ We done crashed, we done burned/ But baby you the godd—n blame/ See I wanted love, but you wanted godd—n fame/ Every godd—n thing/ I wanted a bitch who was on the move/ But you want to godd—n lay, uh.”

The Atlanta native told Yee that the track “was probably like my first, I would consider, like, crazy relationship. ‘Cause I do a pretty good job of picking them. And this was a moment when everybody around me had more context of who the person was, and they were like, ‘Don’t do it. You don’t want to,’” during the March 18 interview.

Despite being warned by his friends, 6LACK said he felt “whatever the actual situation is, I can make it to whatever I want it to be,” but he failed. As a result, the song that was released in 2017 was created and quickly became popular on DSPs. When asked exactly what his ex-girlfriend did that proved she was crazy, he had quite the tale.

“For me, crazy is if I’m sleep in the middle of the night and I feel the covers get snatched off of me and you in full argument mode, and I’m just laying there. Like, this doesn’t happen to me. I don’t deal with people who don’t have conversations in a normal fashion,” he said while revealing that, at the time, he was staying at his manager’s home. “And I don’t even know how you got in the house at that time, either… She was finding her way in a couple of times.”

Earlier this month, 6LACK announced his third album, Since I Have A Lover, would be released on March 24. In a letter to his fans, he apologized for the five-year wait. “I had to have me for a second. Love is wise, and what we created is a collection of songs that remind me of that… This is a lover’s album, and I’m the most proud of it,” he wrote. The video for his first single, “Since I Have a Lover,” is out now.

Peep the full interview below.