As previously reported by REVOLT, 6LACK teased a new album that would be arriving sooner than we thought. On Wednesday (March 1), the Atlanta talent officially announced Since I Have A Lover, his long-awaited third effort, which will be making landfall on March 24.

In addition to the big news, fans can also check out a video for the forthcoming LP’s title track, a FWDSLXSH, Sounwave, and Sir Dylan-produced offering that, as 6LACK explained, is about “the highs of having a healthy love compressed into song format. It’s a note to self that I’m no longer who I was or where I was and that there’s a bigger purpose starting to reveal itself in the things I create.”

He continued, “We are simply pushing love because it’s needed. The verses are short and serve as a moment of acknowledgment for how I feel, and the chorus is less of a lyric and more of a feeling. It’s an exhale, it’s relief, it’s trust, it’s happiness, it’s surreal.”

Upon its arrival, Since I Have A Lover will follow 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, an acclaimed body of work with assists from Future, J. Cole, Offset, and Khalid. That project peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned a gold certification. Since then, 6LACK released 6pc Hot EP and reconnected with Spillage Village for Spilligion in 2020. He’s also provided his talents for the likes of Rema, Calvin Harris, Kaash Paige, Jessie Reyez, and Jacquees.

In an interview for REVOLT’s “Studio Sessions,” 6LACK’s in-house producer and close friend Singawd was asked about the artist’s perceived intent to remain mysterious. “He doesn’t try to be,” he said. “We’re both introverted. But 6LACK has to be extroverted for his purpose as an artist… He has to pretty much be your best friend for you to get the best possible outcome of anything you do with him.”