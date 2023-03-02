Photo: Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, 6LACK teased a new album that would be arriving sooner than we thought. On Wednesday (March 1), the Atlanta talent officially announced Since I Have A Lover, his long-awaited third effort, which will be making landfall on March 24.

In addition to the big news, fans can also check out a video for the forthcoming LP’s title track, a FWDSLXSH, Sounwave, and Sir Dylan-produced offering that, as 6LACK explained, is about “the highs of having a healthy love compressed into song format. It’s a note to self that I’m no longer who I was or where I was and that there’s a bigger purpose starting to reveal itself in the things I create.”

He continued, “We are simply pushing love because it’s needed. The verses are short and serve as a moment of acknowledgment for how I feel, and the chorus is less of a lyric and more of a feeling. It’s an exhale, it’s relief, it’s trust, it’s happiness, it’s surreal.”

Upon its arrival, Since I Have A Lover will follow 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, an acclaimed body of work with assists from Future, J. Cole, Offset, and Khalid. That project peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned a gold certification. Since then, 6LACK released 6pc Hot EP and reconnected with Spillage Village for Spilligion in 2020. He’s also provided his talents for the likes of Rema, Calvin Harris, Kaash Paige, Jessie Reyez, and Jacquees.

In an interview for REVOLT’s “Studio Sessions,” 6LACK’s in-house producer and close friend Singawd was asked about the artist’s perceived intent to remain mysterious. “He doesn’t try to be,” he said. “We’re both introverted. But 6LACK has to be extroverted for his purpose as an artist… He has to pretty much be your best friend for you to get the best possible outcome of anything you do with him.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

Nelly launches Hot in Herre summer music festival in Toronto

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

RAYE shares vulnerable new "Ice Cream Man" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brent Faiyaz to headline Broccoli City Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

The Weeknd lands upcoming feature film debut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

How Jozzy’s ‘Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas’ builds on the legendary sound birthed by Mary J. Blige’s ‘What’s The 411?’

By Gregory Dale
  /  03.01.2023

Tink announces "Thanks 4 Everything Tour": "I'm coming to say thank you"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Daniel Caesar announces release date for upcoming album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Phabo sings about "Out Of Touch" lovers in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Chlöe Bailey announces "The In Pieces Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
6lack
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

Nelly launches Hot in Herre summer music festival in Toronto

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

RAYE shares vulnerable new "Ice Cream Man" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brent Faiyaz to headline Broccoli City Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023

The Weeknd lands upcoming feature film debut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

How Jozzy’s ‘Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas’ builds on the legendary sound birthed by Mary J. Blige’s ‘What’s The 411?’

By Gregory Dale
  /  03.01.2023

Tink announces "Thanks 4 Everything Tour": "I'm coming to say thank you"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Daniel Caesar announces release date for upcoming album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Phabo sings about "Out Of Touch" lovers in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Chlöe Bailey announces "The In Pieces Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

Gabrielle Union reveals the moment that broke her at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

In a tweet, Gabrielle Union revealed that she faced a lot of emotions during the ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023
View More